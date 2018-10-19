Comedians Anthony Jeselnik, Mike Epps hit Las Vegas

Comedian and actor Mike Epps’ memoir “Unsuccessful Thug,” published earlier this year, recounts the rough upbringing in Indianapolis — “not the good part” — that made him turn to hustling at an early age.

Comedian and actor Mike Epps’ memoir “Unsuccessful Thug,” published earlier this year, recounts the rough upbringing in Indianapolis — “not the good part” — that made him turn to hustling at an early age. Luckily for his fans, this life of crime — and jail time — did not agree with him, and as Epps writes, he turned to the next most obvious career path: stand-up comedy. Epps performs at 9 p.m. Friday in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $39 to $85; call 800-745-3000.

Fans of veteran comic Dave Attell can catch the former “Comedy Underground” host next week at the Comedy Cellar. Showtime is 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Rio with special guest Mike Vecchione. Tickets are $45 to $65 ($25 for locals with ID); call 702-777-2782.

Before he returns to Comedy Central for a new half-hour series, Anthony Jeselnik brings his “Funny Games” tour to The Mirage. Showtime is 10 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $32.69 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Fanny Brice, Cee-Cee Bloom and Elphaba are only a few of the roles Shoshana Bean has played in her stage career. The Broadway star and recording artist, whose album “Spectrum” topped the Billboard jazz chart earlier this year, entertains at 8 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 26 at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $45 to $65; call 702-903-1070.

Music, comedy and impressions await audiences at Frankie Scinta’s “The Showman” at the South Point. The entertainer performs his new afternoon show at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Showroom. The limited engagement continues Nov. 24 and 25 and Dec. 1 and 2. Tickets are $20 to $30 and include one drink; call 702-797-8055.