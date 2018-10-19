Shows

Comedians Anthony Jeselnik, Mike Epps hit Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2018 - 12:24 pm
 

Mike Epps

Comedian and actor Mike Epps’ memoir “Unsuccessful Thug,” published earlier this year, recounts the rough upbringing in Indianapolis — “not the good part” — that made him turn to hustling at an early age. Luckily for his fans, this life of crime — and jail time — did not agree with him, and as Epps writes, he turned to the next most obvious career path: stand-up comedy. Epps performs at 9 p.m. Friday in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $39 to $85; call 800-745-3000.

Dave Attell

Fans of veteran comic Dave Attell can catch the former “Comedy Underground” host next week at the Comedy Cellar. Showtime is 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Rio with special guest Mike Vecchione. Tickets are $45 to $65 ($25 for locals with ID); call 702-777-2782.

Anthony Jeselnik

Before he returns to Comedy Central for a new half-hour series, Anthony Jeselnik brings his “Funny Games” tour to The Mirage. Showtime is 10 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $32.69 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Shoshana Bean

Fanny Brice, Cee-Cee Bloom and Elphaba are only a few of the roles Shoshana Bean has played in her stage career. The Broadway star and recording artist, whose album “Spectrum” topped the Billboard jazz chart earlier this year, entertains at 8 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 26 at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $45 to $65; call 702-903-1070.

Frankie Scinta

Music, comedy and impressions await audiences at Frankie Scinta’s “The Showman” at the South Point. The entertainer performs his new afternoon show at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Showroom. The limited engagement continues Nov. 24 and 25 and Dec. 1 and 2. Tickets are $20 to $30 and include one drink; call 702-797-8055.

