Individual event tickets to go on sale for WrestleMania in Las Vegas

WWE has announced that it has set a date for when ticket sales will begin for individual events for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes poses with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rhodes was in Las Vegas to promote ticket sales for Wrestlemania 41, slated to take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

According to a news release, individual event tickets for the upcoming WWE event will be available starting Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

WWE notes that presale for individual WrestleMania 41 tickets will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT.

Organizers said that two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania are still available for purchase.

“Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences,” WWE said in the release. “In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.”

WrestleMania, which has been held in Las Vegas only once before on April 4, 1993, in broad daylight in the parking lot of Caesars Palace, will make its return to Sin City on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. The event will be held at Allegiant Stadium.

The release notes that WrestleMania reportedly delivers more than $200 million in economic impact for host cities.

The Review-Journal previously reported that tickets sales for WrestleMania have outpaced what the WWE has seen in the past, showing that the Las Vegas element takes an already massive event to another level.

According to WWE, WrestleMania XL in April became the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in company history, as it broke the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.