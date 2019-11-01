Le Rêve: Look behind the scenes of the watery world of ‘The Dream’ — PHOTOS

In the dreamy stage production at Wynn Las Vegas, more than 90 performers dance, fly through the air and dive into a 1.1-million-gallon pool.

Casey Ely flies through the air under the supervision of acrobat and coach Tom Smiela. Ely is one of 93 performers who come to “Le Rêve - The Dream” from more than 17 different countries. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Assistant head of lighting Tracer Finn makes adjustments to show lights during rehearsal for "Le Rêve- The Dream" at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, September 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Le Rêve – The Dream,” which opened in 2005, centers around The Dreamer, who journeys through a surreal world that leads her to choose between two lovers, Dark Passion and True Love.

Throughout the various vignettes, athletes and acrobats create imaginative imagery in which they twirl from the rafters, dive from heights of 80 feet and tango underwater in red heels.

Behind the scenes, 143 technicians resole the red shoes, provide 3,000 hours of massage throughout the year, meet the 385 audio cues and provide 70 hoses of air to performers underwater.