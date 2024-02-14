Matt Rife adds another Las Vegas show to upcoming tour

Internet sensation and comedian Matt Rife has added an additional Las Vegas show to his upcoming tour.

Matt Rife (Courtesy Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

According to a news release, Rife will perform an added 10:30 p.m. show on Saturday, May 4 when he brings his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” back to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 2 – 4.

The Cosmopolitan says that tickets for Rife’s new show time go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Tickets for previously announced 7 p.m. shows May 2 – 4 are on sale now.