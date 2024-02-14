56°F
Matt Rife adds another Las Vegas show to upcoming tour

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2024 - 9:56 am
 
Updated February 14, 2024 - 9:57 am
Matt Rife (Courtesy Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)
Internet sensation and comedian Matt Rife has added an additional Las Vegas show to his upcoming tour.

According to a news release, Rife will perform an added 10:30 p.m. show on Saturday, May 4 when he brings his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” back to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 2 – 4.

The Cosmopolitan says that tickets for Rife’s new show time go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Tickets for previously announced 7 p.m. shows May 2 – 4 are on sale now.

