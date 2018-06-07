Shows

New musical ‘Marilyn!’ doesn’t live up to Hollywood icon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2018 - 4:45 pm
 

Marilyn Monroe was a troubled soul — and a divided personality, the blond bombshell forever haunted by the troubled young woman inside.

So perhaps it’s fitting that “Marilyn!” — the new Monroe musical at Paris Las Vegas — suffers from split-personality syndrome.

It wants to be a fizzy, showbizzy Vegas musical eager to wow you with sass and pizazz. Yet it never figures out how to do that while recounting the frequently sad facts of Monroe’s all-too-short life. (She died in 1962, at age 36, an empty bottle of sleeping pills by her bed.)

Even when it does focus on the darkness beneath the silver-screen-goddess gloss, “Marilyn!” skims over so much familiar territory so quickly it’s as if we’re fast-forwarding through a video of one of Monroe’s flashy Twentieth Century Fox musicals. (Perhaps that’s attributable to the involvement of the Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Monroe estate and oversees her “brand.”)

Throughout the intermission-less show, a large video screen flashes pertinent background information, from name-in-lights character introductions to photos and clips of the real Marilyn Monroe.

Our guide to her life and times is her chauffeur Charlie (a jaunty Frank Lawson), who periodically struts on stage to set the scene, whether it’s young, anxious Norma Jeane Mortensen (Brittney Bertier, all tremulous innocence) suffering through foster care or the aspiring starlet who renames herself Marilyn Monroe (Ruby Lewis) to conquer Hollywood.

Along the way, we meet many of the men in Marilyn’s life, from her lost love Bill (steady, forthright Chris Fore, formerly of Las Vegas’ “Jersey Boys”) to baseball star Joe DiMaggio (Yankee Clipper look-alike Christopher Showerman) to playwright Arthur Miller (a starchy Matthew Tyler). Not to mention her showbiz allies: photographer Milton Greene (Vegas veteran Travis Cloer, formerly “Jersey Boys’ ” Frankie Valli) and movie mogul Darryl F. Zanuck (another hometown favorite, Randal Keith of “ShowStoppers,” “Spamalot” and “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular”).

There’s also a hardworking, all-purpose chorus that pops up to populate the musical numbers, morphing from household staffers to nightclubbers as they execute Ferly Prado’s dance moves.

The score they’re dancing to — composed by musical director Gregory Nabours, with lyrics by “Marilyn!” writer, director and producer Tegan Summer — gets the job done but isn’t exactly what you’d call catchy. (Unlike such interpolated Monroe favorites as “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “My Heart Belongs to Daddy.”)

Summer’s script relies too heavily on Charlie telling us things we never see (for example, Monroe’s transition from starlet to sensation) and showing us things we don’t need to, as when Monroe gets singer Ella Fitzgerald (Chanel Edwards-Frederick) a gig at a previously segregated nightclub. (Maybe, someday, Ella will get her own musical.)

Lewis (whose credits range from “Baz” to Cirque du Soleil’s Broadway show “Paramour”) makes a visually convincing Monroe, although she’s less consistent vocally. Especially when she shifts from speaking to singing, replacing Monroe’s breathy purr with her own powerful belting, thereby undercutting the vulnerability that helped make Monroe so much more than the latest in a long line of foxy blondes.

More than 50 years after her death, Marilyn Monroe remains an undeniable icon. Which is more than we can say for this curiously unmemorable new musical about one of the most memorable movie stars of all time.

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
More in Shows
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shows Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like