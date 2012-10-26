Show&Tell: Meet club dancer Hyo Jung

7615067-0-4

Q: How is your name pronounced?

A: “Yo.” (Laughs) My real name is Hyo, so I’m “YoYo the GoGo!”

Q: How old were you when you moved to the United States?

A: I was 4 when we moved here. We moved to Colorado Springs, Colo.

Q: What’s your first American memory?

A: School, I think. Preschool and kindergarten, not knowing any English and just talking to the kids in Korean. I remember they laughed.

Q: How did you learn English?

A: They put me in an English as a second language class to help me learn English quicker. … And I watched cartoons on TV.

Q: When did you start dancing?

A: Well, I’ve always liked dancing ever since I was a child. Actually, I started figure skating when I was 7 years old. There was a new ice rink that opened up near our house and my mom took me to a public session one day and I stuck with it. I started to do competitions and trained, the whole nine yards. … And I was a ballerina at the same time. I did ballet and hip-hop classes after I quit figure skating and started dancing at nightclubs and shows and raves and such like that.

Q: Just in Colorado?

A: I started to get booked outside the state. I danced at really big festivals like the alternative music festival in Miami, I did a few shows in Minneapolis, I danced in over a dozen clubs in a couple of different cities. I danced in D.C. and Miami and Los Angeles.

Q: Why did you move to Las Vegas?

A: I moved from L.A. to here because this is the entertainment city and I can dance every day instead of having to have a (regular) job and dance just on weekends.

Q: Do you have any signature moves?

A: I actually started to do this (move) at a huge dance festival I used to dance at in Denver. I call it my backbend, and I started just seeing everybody in Denver, all the go-go dancers, doing the same move. It’s crazy how fast things spread like that.

Q: It sounds painful.

A: It’s very painful (laughs). I should call it “YoYo’s Back Breaker.” It was scary at first. I remember being on the box and wanting to try different moves that will get people’s attention. So I tried it, and I almost fell over the way off the box.

Q: What would you like to do next?

A: Right now, if I were to move away from Vegas, I’d like to make auditions and try to make it onto videos or maybe tour with Lady Gaga. That’s my dream. Or Beyonce. I’d love to be on tour.

