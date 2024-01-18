Station Casinos showcasing traditional dragon dances next month

The Durango, Palace Station, Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Casino are hosting traditional dragon dances in honor of the Lunar New Year.

Durango Casino & Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch are each hosting the traditional dragon dances on different days in February.

“The traditional dances will start with a blessing and continue throughout the casino floor, bringing good fortune and prosperity to all four properties,” Station Casinos said in a news release.

The dates and times for the dragon dances at each of the properties are:

— Palace Station: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the north valet entrance.

— Durango Casino & Resort: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Hotel Porte-Cochere.

— Green Valley Ranch: 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the entrance to High Limit Table Games Room.

— Red Rock Casino: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the entrance to Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.

For more information, visit stationcasinosblog.com.