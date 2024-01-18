60°F
Station Casinos showcasing traditional dragon dances next month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 1:55 pm
 
Four Station Casinos properties are hosting traditional dragon dances to celebrate the Lunar Ne ...
Four Station Casinos properties are hosting traditional dragon dances to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon in February. (Station Casinos)

Four Station Casinos are celebrating the Year of the Dragon and the Lunar New Year with special lion dances next month.

Durango Casino & Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch are each hosting the traditional dragon dances on different days in February.

“The traditional dances will start with a blessing and continue throughout the casino floor, bringing good fortune and prosperity to all four properties,” Station Casinos said in a news release.

The dates and times for the dragon dances at each of the properties are:

— Palace Station: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the north valet entrance.

— Durango Casino & Resort: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Hotel Porte-Cochere.

— Green Valley Ranch: 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the entrance to High Limit Table Games Room.

— Red Rock Casino: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the entrance to Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.

For more information, visit stationcasinosblog.com.

