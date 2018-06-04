This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Magician Jen Kramer performs weekly at the Westgate Las Vegas. (Richard Faverty)

‘The Magic of Jen Kramer’

She’s appeared on The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion” and now performs weekly at the Westgate Las Vegas. Magician Jen Kramer melds sleight of hand, comedy and audience participation in her show at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays in the Westgate Cabaret. Tickets are $19.99 to $29.99; call 800-222-5361.

Dane Cook

After performing stand-up for almost 30 years, Dan Cook will soon show off his acting chops in the drama “American Exit,” playing a dying father trying to mend his relationship with his son. Catch the comedian at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $30 to $105; call 800-745-3000.

Ron White

The “Aces of Comedy” Series welcomes back “Tater Salad” to The Mirage. See funnyman Ron White at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $68 to $88; call 702-792-7777.

Dylan Scott

95.5 The Bull’s Big D and Tay Hamilton host a performance by country singer Dylan Scott on Friday. Hear his hits “My Girl,” “Hooked” and more at 8 p.m. in the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $29; call 800-745-3000.

Lington, Taylor, Lattimore

Jazz fans can enjoy a night of smooth sounds at The Foundry as saxophonists Michael Lington and Paul Taylor join R&B singer Kenny Lattimore at 8 p.m. Saturday at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50; call 702-761-7617.