This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

‘The Magic of Jen Kramer’
She’s appeared on The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion” and now performs weekly at the Westgate Las Vegas. Magician Jen Kramer melds sleight of hand, comedy and audience participation in her show at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays in the Westgate Cabaret. Tickets are $19.99 to $29.99; call 800-222-5361.
Dane Cook
After performing stand-up for almost 30 years, Dan Cook will soon show off his acting chops in the drama “American Exit,” playing a dying father trying to mend his relationship with his son. Catch the comedian at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $30 to $105; call 800-745-3000.
The “Aces of Comedy” Series welcomes back “Tater Salad” to The Mirage. See funnyman Ron White at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $68 to $88; call 702-792-7777.
Dylan Scott
95.5 The Bull’s Big D and Tay Hamilton host a performance by country singer Dylan Scott on Friday. Hear his hits “My Girl,” “Hooked” and more at 8 p.m. in the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $29; call 800-745-3000.
Lington, Taylor, Lattimore
Jazz fans can enjoy a night of smooth sounds at The Foundry as saxophonists Michael Lington and Paul Taylor join R&B singer Kenny Lattimore at 8 p.m. Saturday at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50; call 702-761-7617.