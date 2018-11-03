This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1" Episode 1301 -- Pictured: Shin Lim -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Shin Lim’s sleight of hand won over audiences and judges during Season 13 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The magician headlines the stage version of the variety show at Paris Las Vegas. Joining Lim are singer Courtney Hadwin, electric violinist Brian King Joseph, trapeze artists Duo Transcend and comedians Samuel J. Comroe and Vicki Barbolak. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday with 2 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday in the Paris Theater. Tickets start at $69.99; call 702-777-2782.

Plans for a “Mad About You” reboot remain up in the air, but Paul Reiser has been keeping busy starring in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Amazon’s “The Romanoffs.” The actor and comedian performs stand-up at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $40 to $50; call 702-692-7777.

Jazz and pop artist Spencer Day brings his smooth vocals to The Smith Center on Saturday. Touring in support of his latest album, “Angel City,” the singer showcases a mix of his original music and classic songs from Cole Porter to David Bowie. Showtime is 7 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 702-749-2000.

Performers from NBC’s “World of Dance” show off their moves Friday at Green Valley Ranch Resort. The tour features Season 2 dancers Michael Dameski, BDash and Konkrete, Charity and Andres, Jason Willard, Embodiment and Royal Flux. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Grand Events Center. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 800-745-3000.

Hear R&B, rock and contemporary pop hits played in the vintage styles of swing, doo-wop, ragtime and more at The Mirage. The musical collective Postmodern Jukebox presents “New Music, Old Style” through Nov. 11 in the Terry Fator Theatre. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday to Monday and Thursday, with additional performances through Nov. 11. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.