This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

"Tournament of Kings" holiday show "Twas the Knight." (Bryan Steffy)

After 10 years at Luxor, illusionist Criss Angel starts his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort on Wednesday. The magician’s brand-new “Mindfreak” show features more than 75 illusions with 20 never-before-seen effects at 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays in the Criss Angel Theater. Tickets are $69 to $139; call 702-777-2782.

‘ ’Twas the Knight’

Audiences are in for a merry time at Excalibur’s “Tournament of Kings.” Merlin conjures up a snowfall at the jousting dinner show featuring a three-course holiday feast, a choreographed ribbon dance and Santa. Showtimes are 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday through Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Tickets start at $72.48 ($10 off for Nevada residents); call 702-597-7600.

Comedy Cellar

Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle for an evening of laughs at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio. Joe Machi, who recently made his “Tonight Show” debut, leads a lineup featuring Kathleen Dunbar, Roy Wood Jr., Owen Smith and emcee Mark Cohen at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $45 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Brad Garrett

Comedian Brad Garrett returns to his comedy club Thursday to host shows with stand-ups John Caponera and B.T. through Dec. 29. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $59 to $79; call 866-740-7711.

K-von

In his new book, “Once You Go Persian,” comedian K-von shares stories of his immigrant family, tales from the road and even recipes. He headlines at the Laugh Factory through Monday with Melissa Shoshahi and host Oscar Ovies at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Tropicana. Tickets are $37.95 to $54.95; call 800-829-9034.