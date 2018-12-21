This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Criss Angel
After 10 years at Luxor, illusionist Criss Angel starts his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort on Wednesday. The magician’s brand-new “Mindfreak” show features more than 75 illusions with 20 never-before-seen effects at 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays in the Criss Angel Theater. Tickets are $69 to $139; call 702-777-2782.
‘ ’Twas the Knight’
Audiences are in for a merry time at Excalibur’s “Tournament of Kings.” Merlin conjures up a snowfall at the jousting dinner show featuring a three-course holiday feast, a choreographed ribbon dance and Santa. Showtimes are 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday through Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Tickets start at $72.48 ($10 off for Nevada residents); call 702-597-7600.
Comedy Cellar
Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle for an evening of laughs at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio. Joe Machi, who recently made his “Tonight Show” debut, leads a lineup featuring Kathleen Dunbar, Roy Wood Jr., Owen Smith and emcee Mark Cohen at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $45 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.
Brad Garrett
Comedian Brad Garrett returns to his comedy club Thursday to host shows with stand-ups John Caponera and B.T. through Dec. 29. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $59 to $79; call 866-740-7711.
K-von
In his new book, “Once You Go Persian,” comedian K-von shares stories of his immigrant family, tales from the road and even recipes. He headlines at the Laugh Factory through Monday with Melissa Shoshahi and host Oscar Ovies at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Tropicana. Tickets are $37.95 to $54.95; call 800-829-9034.