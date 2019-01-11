This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

U.S. jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater performs at the U.N.'s culture agency UNESCO in Paris, France on Thursday, April 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Grammy- and Tony-winning jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater brings her tour to Aliante Casino. She performs songs from her four-decade career at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom. Tickets are $35.96 to $69.96; call 702-692-7777.

Beth Stelling

Comedian Beth Stelling, who appeared in Netflix’s “The Standups,” performs at 7 and 9 p.m. Monday to Jan. 20 at the Comedy Cellar in the Rio. The lineup also features Jeff Leach, Rocky Dale Davis, Greer Barnes and emcee Mark Cohen. Tickets are $45 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

The Official Blues Brothers Revue

Kieron Lafferty and Wayne Catania portray Blues Brothers Elwood and Jake in the multimedia interactive show at the M Resort. The duo perform classics “Soul Man,” “Sweet Home Chicago” and “Shout” backed by the Intercontinental Rhythm & Blues Band at 8 p.m. Saturday in the M Pavilion. Tickets are $36 to $56; call 800-745-3000.

Norm Macdonald

“Saturday Night Live” alum Norm Macdonald takes a break from his Netflix talk show to entertain fans at the South Point. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $35 to $45; call 702-797-8055.

Jane Monheit

Jazz vocalist Jane Monheit returns to The Smith Center to preview her 20th anniversary “Never Never Land Tour” at 8 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 18 in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-749-2000.