This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix)

Iliza Shlesinger

Her fourth Netflix special (“Elder Millennial”) is due out July 24, and she recently filmed the comedy “Instant Family” with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. Iliza Shlesinger performs stand-up Saturday at The Mirage. Showtime is 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $32.69 to $43.59; call 702-792-7777.

George Wallace

Four years after he ended his decadelong run at the Flamingo, George Wallace is back with a new residency at the Westgate Las Vegas. The veteran comic performs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and on select Fridays and Saturdays, in the Westgate Cabaret. Tickets are $65 to $95; call 800-222-5361.

Michael Che

It’s double the laughs Wednesday when comedian Michael Che performs two shows at the Comedy Cellar. The “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer and “Weekend Update” co-host takes the stage at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Rio with special guest Cipha Sounds. Tickets are $45 to $65 ($25 for locals with ID); call 702-777-2782.

Kevin Hart

His “Irresponsible Tour” has broken records with more than 1 million tickets sold for dates in 15 countries. Comedian Kevin Hart performs Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $154; call 888-929-7849.

‘American Trilogy’

Impersonators pay tribute to three musical favorites in “American Trilogy” at the South Point. Gary Anthony as Frank Sinatra, Justin Shandor as Elvis Presley and Rob Garrett as Neil Diamond perform the hits and a patriotic finale Friday through Sunday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $20 to $30; call 702-797-8055.