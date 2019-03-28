This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Kirk Franklin performs at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards on Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kelly Price, Regina Belle and Erica Campbell lead an all-star tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 34th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Friday. Kirk Franklin hosts the evening honoring gospel music artists at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena. Jonathan McReynolds leads all nominees with nine nods, followed by Maranda Curtis with seven. Tickets are $50 to $200; call 800-745-3000.

Michael Carbonaro

Magician Michael Carbonaro, who performs tricks on unsuspecting people in his hit hidden-camera show, “The Carbonaro Effect,” entertains at 9 p.m. Friday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Cannerystock

Celebrate the music of the ’60s on Saturday at the Cannery. The annual festival features food and activities with performances by Randy Hansen’s Jimi Hendrix Revolution, Peace Frog’s tribute to The Doors, the Who Invasion (tribute to the Who and British Rock) and Kelly Sheehan (Janis Joplin tribute) at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20; call 800-745-3000.

‘Selena The Show’

Karla Perez pays tribute to the Queen of Tejano Music on Saturday. The show features Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s biggest hits — including “I Could Fall in Love,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You” — at 8 p.m. in Sam’s Town Live! at Sam’s Town. Tickets are $15.95 to $19.95; call 800-745-3000.

Morgan Wallen

Country singer Morgan Wallen performs his new single, “Whiskey Glasses,” and other hits Friday in the House of Blues. Lacy Cavalier and Michael Hardy are the openers. Doors opens at 7:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 702-632-7600.