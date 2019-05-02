This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Season: 5 -- Pictured: Seth Meyers -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Emmy winner Seth Meyers takes a break from hosting his “Late Night” NBC show to do stand-up at Wynn Las Vegas. Catch the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s topical humor at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $49.50 to $119.50; call 702-770-9966.

Pepe Aguilar brings his family-friendly “Jaripeo sin Fronteras Tour” to Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo. The show features members of the singer’s family, equestrian performances, bull riders, special musical guests and more at 8 p.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $49 to $249; call 888-929-7849.

Reality-TV star Countess Luann de Lesseps shares stories, songs and anecdotes in her cabaret show at The Mirage. See “The Real Housewives of New York City” cast member at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theater. Tickets are $65.39 to $108.99; call 702-792-7777.

Country fans looking forward to Gary Allan’s next studio album can hear fan favorites “Watching Airplanes,” “Tough Little Boys” and other hits at 8 p.m. Saturday at the M Resort’s M Pool. Tickets are $22 to $37; call 800-745-3000.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album “Plays Metallica by Four Cellos,” Apocalyptica embarked on a world tour and released a new live album. The Finnish rock group featuring classically trained cellists performs at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $35 to $50; call 702-749-2000.