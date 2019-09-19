This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Legendary singer Tony Bennett returns to Las Vegas and Rod Stewart continues his residency show at Caesars Palace in this week’s show roundup.

Tony Bennett performs during a tribute concert to Billy Joel, the recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gerald Albright (Antonio Dixon Photography)

Tony Bennett

Nineteen-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett begins a three-show stint Wednesday at The Venetian. The iconic crooner, who recently collaborated with Diana Krall on the album “Love Is Here to Stay,” performs music from the past six decades at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 27 to 28. Bennett’s daughter, Antonia, will open with a collection of jazz/pop standards. Tickets start at $49.95; call 702-414-9000.

Vicki Barbolak

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club welcomes comedian Vicki Barbolak to its lineup Tuesday. The top-10 finalist from Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” will perform stand-up weekly in “Vicki Barbolak’s Trailer Park Tuesdays,” through Nov. 12. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-777-2782.

Rod Stewart

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart returns to sing hits “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night” and more at Caesars Palace. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and on select dates through Oct. 5 in the Colosseum. Tickets start at $49; call 866-320-9763.

Kathleen Madigan

Comedy veteran Kathleen Madigan returns to The Mirage on Friday. Catch her “Hot Dogs & Angels Tour” at 10 p.m. Friday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $32.69 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.

Gerald Albright

Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright, who is set to release his first Christmas album this fall, plays at 8 p.m. Saturday in Aliante Casino’s Access Showroom. Tickets are $45 to $65; call 702-692-7777.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.