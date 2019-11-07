This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Florida Georgia Line performs at Planet Hollywood Resort and Donny and Marie Osmond begin their final seven shows at the Flamingo in this week’s show roundup.

Fresh off its “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour,” Florida Georgia Line is back for a limited residency at Planet Hollywood Resort. The country duo, which recently released “The Acoustic Sessions” album with stripped-down versions of 17 of its hit songs, performs fan favorites at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday at Zappos Theater. Tickets start at $39; call 800-745-3000.

After more than a decade at the Flamingo, Donny and Marie Osmond will end their residency next week. The siblings take fans on a musical journey of their showbiz career at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday through Nov. 16 in the Showroom. Tickets start at $95; call 702-777-2782.

“Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing” star Tim Allen performs stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

Comedian and actor Alonzo Bodden headlines Tuesday through Nov. 17 at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club. The lineup also features comics Ryan Belleville and Matt Markman. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $43 to $65; call 866-740-7711.

This musical tribute show celebrates Motown legends at 7:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, with 4:30 p.m. shows Sundays through Tuesdays, in the Westgate Cabaret at the Westgate Las Vegas. Tickets are $39.99 to $69.99; call 800-222-5361.