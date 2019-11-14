This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Marlon Wayans performs at The Mirage and Bad Bunny takes over Mandalay Bay Events Center in this week’s show roundup.

Mike Epps (Hard Rock Hotel)

Bobby Bones performs at the 13th annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Marlon Wayans

The youngest Wayans sibling recently began filming the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson. Marlon Wayans portrays the Queen of Soul’s first husband, Ted White, in the Liesl Tommy-directed film due out next summer. This weekend, he returns to town to perform stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $54.49 to $76.29; call 702-792-7777.

Bad Bunny

With a 360-degree stage and a set list of hits, Latin trap star Bad Bunny brings his “X100Pre Tour” to the Mandalay Bay Events Center at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $65 to $175; call 888-929-7849.

Mike Epps

Comedian and actor Mike Epps, who stars opposite Eddie Murphy in the Netflix film “Dolemite Is My Name,” returns to the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday. Showtime is 9 p.m. in The Joint. Tickets start at $39; call 800-745-3000.

Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

Popular country radio DJ Bobby Bones and his musical comedy band entertain at 7:30 p.m. Friday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The show will also feature “American Idol” alums Emma Klein and Walker Burroughs. Tickets are $40.50; call 702-749-2000.

Naturally 7

Catch this seven-man acappella group’s distinctive “vocal play” style at 8 p.m. Saturday in the M Pavilion at M Resort. Tickets are $23 to $43; call 800-745-3000.