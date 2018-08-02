This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

They have sold more than 10 million albums, charting hits including “Play That Song,” “Hey Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.”

They have sold more than 10 million albums, charting hits including “Play That Song,” “Hey Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.” Award-winning rockers Train play The Pearl at the Palms on Friday. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $59 to $149; call 702-944-3200.

Paul Ogata

Comedian and actor Paul Ogata headlines Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club for a week beginning Monday. Joining Ogata are comics Kristin Key and Raj Sharma. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 866-740-7711.

Dat Phan

The inaugural winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” entertains this weekend at the South Point. Dat Phan performs stand-up at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom. Tickets are $15 to $25; call 702-797-8055.

‘Soundtrack’

Clint Holmes and Earl Turner are back at the Westgate Las Vegas for a round of shows. The entertaining duo perform with an eight-piece band at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday through Aug. 11 in the International Theater. Tickets are $48 to $98; call 800-222-5361. (Clark County School District teachers and administrators receive two free tickets with ID. One dollar from each ticket sold in August will benefit the Public Education Foundation.)

Serpentine Fire

If you missed Earth, Wind & Fire’s debut residency in May, you can catch tribute band Serpentine Fire on Saturday. Showtime is 9 p.m. in The Club at the Cannery. Tickets are $20 to $24.95; call 800-745-3000.