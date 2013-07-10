Vegas ‘Peepshow’ striptease to end after 4 years

A Las Vegas striptease that starred the likes of Holly Madison and Coco Austin is going dark this fall.

Coco Austin in "Peepshow" at Planet Hollywood.

Officials announced late Tuesday that the final “Peepshow” performance at the Planet Hollywood casino is set for Sept. 1.

The production debuted in March 2009 and will have showed more than 1,500 times before its final curtain call.

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison starred as “Bo Peep” until last fall, shortly after announcing she was pregnant. The top spot later went to Nicole “Coco’” Austin, who’s married to rapper Ice-T and stars in the reality show “Ice Loves Coco.”

Officials say future plans for the Planet Hollywood Showroom will be announced soon.