Silent disco at Container Park leads downtown Las Vegas to-do-list

On Sunday, dance to your heart’s content

Silent Disco Sunday returns to Downtown Container Park this weekend. From 6 to 10 p.m., partiers of all ages can dance the night away on the covered floor to their choice of three different sounds, which they’ll hear through rented headphones. The glowing headphones can be tuned to channels featuring Top 40 Dance, Hip Hop/R&B, or ’80s, ’90 and 2K Throwbacks. Tickets are $5 plus a service fee in advance at quietevents.com, or $10 plus fees at the event. Bring a credit card and ID to cover a $100 deposit on the equipment. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Book club focuses on 1980 novel

The Shortlist Book Club will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Writer’s Block. The club focuses on books that were shortlisted for, but didn’t win, a significant literary prize. At this meeting, the subject is what Alice Munro’s “The Beggar Maid: Stories of Flo and Rose,” and its second-place finish for the 1980 Man Booker Prize, tell us about that year. There’s no admission fee, but attendees are expected to have read the novel (or most of it). 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Some get in free on Kefauver Day

The Mob Museum will celebrate Kefauver Day on Friday with free admission for Nevada residents who provide ID, and two-for-one admission for everyone else. The promotion celebrates the Kefauver Committee hearing that took place in the museum’s courtroom on that date in 1950, one of 27 held nationwide in 14 cities as part of the national fight against organized crime. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Goth night celebrates 8th anniversary

Scarlet, which bills itself as the longest running Goth night in Las Vegas, will celebrate its eighth anniversary on Saturday night with a party at Artifice. DJs and hosts Morpheus Blak and Style, and their guest DJ Grenadier, will focus on the music of eight acts: Sisters of Mercy, Siouxsie & the Banshees, the Cure, Depeche Mode, Nitzer Ebb, Front 242, Nine Inch Nails and Skinny Puppy. The party runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and there’s no cover charge. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

Market in the Alley revs up this weekend

Market in the Alley returns to Fremont Street, across from Fergusons Motel, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is held the third Saturday and Sunday of each month to highlight local Las Vegas talent in the worlds of music, food, the arts and more. fergusonsdowntown.com

