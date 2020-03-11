Sling a web on Spider-Man ride at ‘Avengers’ land, opening at Disneyland

Superfans of the “Avengers” will soon get to live out their Superhero dreams at Disneyland when the Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort on July 18.

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will allow Super Hero recruits to put their web-slinging skills to the test as they team up with Spider-Man to capture his out-of-control Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc on the Campus. Avengers Campus opens July 18, 2020. (Disneyland Resort)

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, brings recruits to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade for an open house. Here, recruits team up with Spider-Man on an adventure throughout the Campus and experience what it’s like to have super powers as they sling webs to capture his Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc. Avengers Campus opens July 18, 2020. (Disneyland Resort)

Avengers Campus is an entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes, opening July 18, 2020, at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Guests have the chance to witness Spider-Man swinging into action high above Avengers Campus with gravity-defying, acrobatic feats never seen before in a Disney theme park. (Disneyland Resort)

An ancient sanctum in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park glows vividly with majestic colors and lights, pulsating with mystic energy at night. While exploring Avengers Campus, guests will encounter several Super Heroes, including Doctor Strange in this ancient sanctum. As he meets recruits, Doctor Strange will train them in the mysterious ways of the mystic arts by bringing to life an ancient sanctum with powerful spells. Avengers Campus opens July 18, 2020. (Disneyland Resort)

Avengers Campus opens July 18, 2020, at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, inviting guests of all ages into a new land where they will sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The Wasp’s shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Disneyland Resort)

Terran Treats in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, features a weird and wonderful menu of intergalactic eats. Here, guests can indulge in this Cosmic Cream Orb, a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse. Avengers Campus opens July 18, 2020. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests can delight in Experiment No. EE45: ImpossibleTM Spoonful, a pasta dish featuring plant-based Impossible™ large and micro meat-balls, served in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork. Avengers Campus opens July 18, 2020. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Experiment No. IP42: Quantum Pretzel features a pretzel that has been enlarged by a quantum tunnel and comes with mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce. Avengers Campus opens July 18, 2020. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Superfans of the “Avengers” will soon get to live out their superhero dreams at Disneyland when the Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort on July 18.

The new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes will offer guests the chance to master the mystic arts at an ancient sanctum, sample giant and tiny foods from Pym’s Test Kitchen, and sling a web out of their wrist like Spider-Man on a new ride.

A new Spider-Man ride

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure will put guests to the test as they team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc on the Avengers Campus.

During an open house at Worldwide Engineering Brigade, Peter Parker and the aspiring inventors ask guests to wear 3D glasses and test drive their latest invention, the WEB Slinger vehicle, which allows them to sling webs like Spider-Man and experience what it’s like to have superpowers.

A blend of physical, dimensional sets and virtual environments will take recruits on an interactive escapade in which they sling webs just like Spider-Man.

“We’re going to give you superpowers,” said Brent Strong, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, according to a release. “There’s not a kid who has read a comic or watched a TV show or a movie who hasn’t walked away wishing they could sling webs, and we’re going to make that happen for every single guest. The new technology can render a virtual web coming directly out of your wrist and into that world without touching an interface. It’s as close to being Spider-Man as you can get.”

The characters

The campus will also offer character interactions, in which guests can train with Black Panther and Wakanda’s elite Dora Milaje guards and learn the way of the mystic arts at an ancient sanctum with Doctor Strange.

Ant-Man, The Wasp, the Taskmaster villain and Iron Man in his new armor will all make appearances in the park for the first time.

“When we set out to create these extraordinary superhero experiences across the globe, we designed a new Spider-Man attraction for Disney California Adventure park in an immersive land with amazing character experiences,” said Scot Drake, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering.

At Avengers Headquarters, guests have a chance to witness Captain America, Black Panther or Black Widow face their villainous foes. Or they may see Spider-Man defying gravity as he flips 60 to 65 feet in the air above the rooftop of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade building.

Dining

Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink just about anything, the Pym Test Kitchen applies this innovative science to food creation. Guests can order normal food at unusual scale like giant pretzels, plant-based large and micro meatballs and gigantic soda cans.

Other dining options include a Tony Stark-inspired Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats which will serve up churro spirals with unique flavors.

