Sling a web on Spider-Man ride at ‘Avengers’ land, opening at Disneyland
Superfans of the “Avengers” will soon get to live out their Superhero dreams at Disneyland when the Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort on July 18.
The new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes will offer guests the chance to master the mystic arts at an ancient sanctum, sample giant and tiny foods from Pym’s Test Kitchen, and sling a web out of their wrist like Spider-Man on a new ride.
A new Spider-Man ride
Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure will put guests to the test as they team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc on the Avengers Campus.
During an open house at Worldwide Engineering Brigade, Peter Parker and the aspiring inventors ask guests to wear 3D glasses and test drive their latest invention, the WEB Slinger vehicle, which allows them to sling webs like Spider-Man and experience what it’s like to have superpowers.
A blend of physical, dimensional sets and virtual environments will take recruits on an interactive escapade in which they sling webs just like Spider-Man.
“We’re going to give you superpowers,” said Brent Strong, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, according to a release. “There’s not a kid who has read a comic or watched a TV show or a movie who hasn’t walked away wishing they could sling webs, and we’re going to make that happen for every single guest. The new technology can render a virtual web coming directly out of your wrist and into that world without touching an interface. It’s as close to being Spider-Man as you can get.”
The characters
The campus will also offer character interactions, in which guests can train with Black Panther and Wakanda’s elite Dora Milaje guards and learn the way of the mystic arts at an ancient sanctum with Doctor Strange.
Ant-Man, The Wasp, the Taskmaster villain and Iron Man in his new armor will all make appearances in the park for the first time.
“When we set out to create these extraordinary superhero experiences across the globe, we designed a new Spider-Man attraction for Disney California Adventure park in an immersive land with amazing character experiences,” said Scot Drake, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering.
At Avengers Headquarters, guests have a chance to witness Captain America, Black Panther or Black Widow face their villainous foes. Or they may see Spider-Man defying gravity as he flips 60 to 65 feet in the air above the rooftop of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade building.
Dining
Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink just about anything, the Pym Test Kitchen applies this innovative science to food creation. Guests can order normal food at unusual scale like giant pretzels, plant-based large and micro meatballs and gigantic soda cans.
Other dining options include a Tony Stark-inspired Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats which will serve up churro spirals with unique flavors.
