Things to do in downtown Las Vegas this week

Never too young to learn about science

Discovery Children’s Museum will kick off a four-week series, “Toddler Tuesdays: Discovering Science,” on Jan. 28. Running from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday, the workshops will give participants ages 18 months to 4 years and their caretakers the opportunity to “experience hands-on science based activities while building developmental skills.” The fee for the program is $135 for nonmembers of the museum and $60 for members. Reserve a spot online. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Free evening of jazz in the Park

The last Sunday of the month is this week, which means Jazz Sessions Sundays returns to Downtown Container Park. The live entertainment is free and will run from 5 to 8 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Writer, activist to discuss public lands

The Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., will host “BMI Presents: Terry Tempest Williams” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Presented by Black Mountain Institute, the Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival and The Writer’s Block, the evening will feature author, activist and conservationist Terry Tempest Williams discussing her most recent publication, “Erosion: Essays of Undoing.” The book is described as “a deft intersection of assaults on public lands alongside an erosion of commitment to the open space of democracy.” The event is free. thewritersblock.org

Forum examines Chicago mob case

The Mob Museum will present “Operation Family Secrets: The Takedown of the Chicago Outfit” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Government informant Frank Calabrese Jr. and FBI agent Michael Maseth will jointly discuss the landmark case Operation Family Secrets, which took down several major mob figures, including Calabrese’s father. The presentation is free with admission to the museum and for members. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Embrace your ridiculous at Artifice

The last Saturday of the month is upon us, which means Ridiculesque will be back at Artifice this weekend. There’s no word yet on what this month’s theme will be. But the troop promises “a show of burlesque, vaudeville and frivolity,” kicking off at 8 p.m. Saturday. There’s a $15 cover charge. Reserve a spot online. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

