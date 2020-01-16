50°F
The Black Keys lead the week's best bets for fun in Las Vegas

4 months playing at Life is Beautiful, the Black Keys are back in town with a show at the Cosmopolitan
Entertainment

Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2020 - 10:32 am
 

MUSIC

The Black Keys

A mere four months after supplying some seriously wild-eyed guitar leads and Hunter S. Thompson-worthy visors to Life is Beautiful during their Saturday night headlining set, the Black Keys are back in town, this time at a venue where the soundboard isn’t a football field away from the stage. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

The Black Keys Dan Auerbach performs on the Downtown Stage during the second day of Life is Be ...
The Black Keys Dan Auerbach performs on the Downtown Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MOVIES

‘Frozen 2’

“Frozen 2” may lack anything comparable to “Let It Go,” at least in terms of inescapability, but that doesn’t mean your kids aren’t itching to belt out the new songs at the top of their lungs. Thankfully there’s a place, other than your car, where that’s socially acceptable. The “Frozen 2” singalong edition, accompanied by on-screen lyrics, opens Friday in movie theaters so your little ones can unleash their inner Idina Menzel.

Christopher Lawrence

Magical and larger than life, Elsa is the perfect mythic character—but she can’t help but w ...
Magical and larger than life, Elsa is the perfect mythic character—but she can’t help but wonder why she was born with powers. What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? Featuring Idina Menzel as the voice of Elsa, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opened on Nov. 22, 2019. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

ARTS & LEISURE

MLK Day Parade

With a theme of “Living the Dream — The Time Is Right to Do What’s Right,” the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returns to downtown Las Vegas on Monday. The 38th annual parade will feature floats, marching bands, performance groups, community organizations and more, starting at 10 a.m. The route runs north on Fourth Street from Gass Avenue to Ogden Avenue. For more details, visit kingweeklasvegas.com.

Madelon Hynes

Ashley Bowman, 25, marches with the Clark County Democratic Party entry in the 37th Annual Dr. ...
Ashley Bowman, 25, marches with the Clark County Democratic Party entry in the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream," in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

FOOD & DRINK

StationHaus celebration

It’ll be brews and hoses Saturday at CraftHaus Brewery, 7350 Eastgate Road, No. 110, in Henderson. From noon to 3 p.m., CraftHaus will host a family-friendly event with Henderson firefighters that will include fire-truck photo ops, firefighter meet-and-greets, food from Black Tiger BBQ and “Haus-made” black cherry and vanilla soda. It’s all to introduce StationHaus, a smoked red lager; and a portion of sales proceeds will benefit the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada. StationHaus will be available on draft or in 32-ounce crowlers.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

People play games, eat and drink beer at Crafthaus Brewery during the Silver State beer kicks o ...
People play games, eat and drink beer at Crafthaus Brewery during the Silver State beer kicks off in the taproom Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Silver State Blonde Ale is made to reflect Nevada's pioneering spirit and is light enough for hot summers. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

MUSIC

Songbird concert series

The Writer’s Block will host Songbird, a concert series benefiting the Young Writer’s Workshop, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. This month’s featured artists are Los Angeles-based singer-songriter duo Shakespeare and local soul singer Cameron Calloway. The event is free, and open to all ages, at 519 S. Sixth St. For more information, visit thewritersblock.org.

Al Mancini

Soul singer Cameron Calloway performs Saturday as part of the Writer's Block's Songbird concert ...
Soul singer Cameron Calloway performs Saturday as part of the Writer's Block's Songbird concert series. (Cameron Calloway)
