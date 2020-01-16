Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

The Black Keys Dan Auerbach performs on the Downtown Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MUSIC

The Black Keys

A mere four months after supplying some seriously wild-eyed guitar leads and Hunter S. Thompson-worthy visors to Life is Beautiful during their Saturday night headlining set, the Black Keys are back in town, this time at a venue where the soundboard isn’t a football field away from the stage. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Frozen 2’

“Frozen 2” may lack anything comparable to “Let It Go,” at least in terms of inescapability, but that doesn’t mean your kids aren’t itching to belt out the new songs at the top of their lungs. Thankfully there’s a place, other than your car, where that’s socially acceptable. The “Frozen 2” singalong edition, accompanied by on-screen lyrics, opens Friday in movie theaters so your little ones can unleash their inner Idina Menzel.

Christopher Lawrence

ARTS & LEISURE

MLK Day Parade

With a theme of “Living the Dream — The Time Is Right to Do What’s Right,” the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returns to downtown Las Vegas on Monday. The 38th annual parade will feature floats, marching bands, performance groups, community organizations and more, starting at 10 a.m. The route runs north on Fourth Street from Gass Avenue to Ogden Avenue. For more details, visit kingweeklasvegas.com.

Madelon Hynes

FOOD & DRINK

StationHaus celebration

It’ll be brews and hoses Saturday at CraftHaus Brewery, 7350 Eastgate Road, No. 110, in Henderson. From noon to 3 p.m., CraftHaus will host a family-friendly event with Henderson firefighters that will include fire-truck photo ops, firefighter meet-and-greets, food from Black Tiger BBQ and “Haus-made” black cherry and vanilla soda. It’s all to introduce StationHaus, a smoked red lager; and a portion of sales proceeds will benefit the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada. StationHaus will be available on draft or in 32-ounce crowlers.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

Songbird concert series

The Writer’s Block will host Songbird, a concert series benefiting the Young Writer’s Workshop, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. This month’s featured artists are Los Angeles-based singer-songriter duo Shakespeare and local soul singer Cameron Calloway. The event is free, and open to all ages, at 519 S. Sixth St. For more information, visit thewritersblock.org.

Al Mancini