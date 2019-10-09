Tim Burton’s exhibit at Neon Museum in Las Vegas opens Tuesday

Other upcoming downtown events include a movie at Burlesque Hall of Fame and the Philharmonic’s collaboration with local musicians.

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" will be an exhibition of Burton's original artwork beginning in October. These images are representative of the sort of large-scale sculptures and installations Burton will be creating specifically for the Neon Museum. (The Vox Agency)

Tim Burton’s exhibit opens Tuesday

“Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum” opens Tuesday at the Neon Museum. Scheduled to run through Feb. 15, it’s described as “an exhibition of sculptural and digital installations that celebrates Burton’s link to Las Vegas’ historical neon heritage.” Tickets are $30. 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, neonmuseum.org

Vintage burlesque movie to roll Tuesday

Oct. 15 is the third Tuesday of the month, which means B-Movies at the Burlesque Hall of Fame is back. This month’s feature from the golden age of burlesque will be 1952’s “Burlesque in Hawaii,” starring Val de Val. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the museum’s Bawdy Shop Studio. 1027 S. Main St., burlesquehall.com

7th & Carson revamps menu, hours

To celebrate its second anniversary, 7th & Carson has rolled out a new menu and announced new hours. The restaurant is now open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, with lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus curated by guest chef Sam “Sammy D” DeMarco. New dishes include maple-roasted pear and spinach salad, spicy mussels and chorizo in a spicy white wine tomato sauce, grilled swordfish with wilted spinach and crispy potatoes, and white chocolate French toast. Wash it all down with a cocktail or some Dutch hot tea. 7thandcarson.com

Local country band slates monthly show

On Tuesday, Rhyolite returns to Hogs & Heifers for the country band’s monthly Honky Tonk Hangover show. The show runs from 8:30 to 10:30, and there’s no cover charge. 201 N. Third St., hogsandheiferslasvegas.com

This is Vegas at its ‘very best’

The Las Vegas Philharmonic presents its Very Vegas Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center. The program is described as “the very best of Las Vegas — from music of the Rat Pack to songs and works written by many of our own extremely talented local performers.” Tickets start at $30. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

