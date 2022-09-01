Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Steve Angello, left, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Swedish House Mafia

“Don’t You Worry Child,” the Swedish House Mafia is back. The superstar progressive house trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso are touring once more after a hiatus from 2012 to ’18. Though the group helped take EDM to the mainstream in the 2010s via arms-in-the-air anthems like the aforementioned hit single, it just got around to dropping its debut studio album, “Paradise Again,” this year. Spoiler alert: Its sound is as outsize as the arenas the group is currently headlining. See the Swedish House Mafia at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $23; axs.com.

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser

Audiences laugh so hard at Nikki Glaser in part because she laughs so hard at herself. As frank, forthcoming and funny as stand-ups come these days, Glaser uses her insecurities to make broader points about societal stereotypes regarding feminine beauty and what it means to be a woman. Yeah, she’s pretty — pretty smart. See her at 8 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

MOVIE

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man is swinging back into theaters this weekend. It’s not a new movie — not entirely anyway — but there’s roughly 15 minutes of new footage in what’s being called “Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version.” It’s available only in theaters.

THEATER

‘Jagged Little Pill’

Is it ironic? We’re not entirely sure. But there’s a pretty good chance Alanis Morissette isn’t certain either. “Jagged Little Pill,” the jukebox musical based on Morissette’s breakthrough 1995 disc that remains one of the biggest-selling albums of all time, is the next entry in the Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 11, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.

FOOD

Voltaggio at Bellagio

Bryan and Michael Voltaggio — brothers, “Top Chef” stars and celebrated chef-restaurateurs — are starring in their second Voltaggio at Bellagio residency at the property’s Harvest restaurant. The residency, which runs through Sept. 10, features Italian American classics, including Voltaggio family recipes, prepared with a creative twist. Among the highlights: bruschetta, peas and eggs, pizza Margherita, chicken piccata and osso buco. Voltaggio at Bellagio runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit bit.ly/HarvestBellagio to make required reservations.

MUSIC

Ben Platt

You probably know Ben Platt best for his titular role in the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” and its less-than-a-hit movie adaptation — he captured a Grammy, an Emmy and a Tony for the former. But he’s also dropped a couple of emotive pop albums, including last year’s “Reverie,” which lives up to its name. See him at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

EXPERIENCE

‘Bros’-mobile

You can get an early look at history this weekend thanks to the “Bros”-mobile. The pop-up interactive movie theater is coming to Las Vegas with exclusive footage of “Bros,” the upcoming film co-written by and starring Billy Eichner that’s the first gay rom-com ever released by a major studio. The “Bros”-mobile will be at The Garden, 1017 S. First St., from 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Admission is free.

ATTRACTION

‘Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition’

It’s being called the world’s leading collection of memorabilia from Princess Diana and the royal family. “Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” features more than 700 items, including several pieces of Diana’s wardrobe and a collection of gifts and personal items. The attraction is made up of 12 curated rooms covering 10,000 square feet. Starting Friday, it will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily inside The Shops at Crystals. Tickets start at $25; dianalasvegas.com.

FOOD

Chef’s Choice Surprise Menu

Adventurous diners might want to head to Brera Osteria in The Venetian, where the Chef’s Choice Surprise Menu is being offered. Chef Angelo Auriana will create a secret three-course Italian meal whose courses are revealed only when they touch down at the table. The chef will draw on appetizer and pizza options for the first course; pasta, meat or fish choices for the main course; and dessert items for a sweet finish. The menu is served for parties of five or more at lunch or dinner; everyone at the table must order the menu. Cost: $100; cocktail pairings are extra. Visit breraosteria.com.

FOOD & DRINK

Tacos and tequila

Monday through Sept. 30, Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, 6629 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering a special menu celebrating tacos and tequila. Highlights: street corn dip and chips, Baja-style fish tacos, birria-style brisket tacos, chicken tinga tostada, a Peachy Heat cocktail (Milagro Silver, jalapeño syrup, peach, lemon mint), and a Good Bitter Best cocktail (Patron Silver, sherry, pineapple, lime, bitters).

