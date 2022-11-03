Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The return of The Who, King Tut exhibitions and Aviation Nation head this week’s slate of things to do in Las Vegas.

MUSIC

The Who

Six decades in, Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and company are still swinging. Their “The Who Hits Back!” tour ends in Vegas this weekend after a month of dates in arenas and amphitheaters. They’ll play a more intimate venue here, all the better to batter eardrums with a snarling “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” See The Who at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $81; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

EXHIBITIONS

100 years of King Tut

King Tut hasn’t been this popular since Steve Martin was singing about him and his condo made of stone-a. Friday marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the pharaoh’s tomb, and there are two ways to celebrate. The immersive exhibition “Discovering King Tut’s Tomb” at Luxor celebrates Howard Carter locating King Tutankhamun. The first 100 guests on Friday will receive a special poster and tote bag, and admission throughout November is free for people named Howard or Carter. For everyone else, admission starts at $20; kingtutvegas.com. Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum is hosting “Journey on the Nile,” an evening featuring Egyptian entertainment, an ancient Egyptian embalming experience and a presentation by Ken Kastle, the Egyptologist known as Doc Phineas from “Pawn Stars.” It’s set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Tickets start at $35; lvnhm.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Aviation Nation

Aviation Nation returns this weekend to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. Nellis Air Force Base will once again host the festival and air show, which will be headlined by the USAF Thunderbirds. Numerous other aerial performers will participate, and attendees can get close-up views of aircraft as part of static displays. Aviation Nation runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors must park at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and be shuttled to Nellis. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp

They hit the studio together; now they’re hitting the road together. After collaborating on “18,” where they cover everyone from the Beach Boys to Killing Joke, guitarist Jeff Beck (left) and actor-turned-musician Johnny Depp are touring in support of said album, mixing Beck tunes (“Freeway Jam,” “Loose Canon”) with classics from the Velvet Underground, Jimi Hendrix and others. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

UNLV Art Walk

Think of it as a cultural buffet, minus the sneeze guards, when the UNLV Art Walk returns to campus. The fifth annual celebration of the arts will include art exhibitions and live performances, as all gallery spaces will be open. The event also includes bites from local restaurants, a beer garden, wine tastings and a special tribute in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Judy Bayley Theatre. The UNLV Art Walk will be presented from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday along the academic mall. Admission and parking are free.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Mezcal dinner

Tacos & Beer, 3900 Paradise Road, is presenting a five-course dinner featuring Bozal Mezcal beginning 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Menu: tacosandbeerlv.com/bozaldinnermenu. Tickets are $95; email info@persimmonsmgmt.com or call 702-675-7572. Vegan and vegetarian options available upon request.

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival

Break out your best spandex, because the 14th annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival is back. You don’t have to cosplay, obviously, but what self-respecting geek turns down an opportunity like this? The free one-day event will feature publishers, exhibitors, special guests, film screenings and panels. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in and around the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Turnstile

The hottest band in hardcore, maybe ever, isn’t really hardcore anymore. And that suits Turnstile just fine. The Baltimore band’s sound has expanded beyond the genre’s boundaries, still hard-hitting, but with more range than rage these days, as evidenced by acclaimed 2021 record “Glow On.” See Turnstile at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $40; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Sunset Park’d

From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Clark County Parks & Recreation is presenting Sunset Park’d, a gathering in Sunset Park featuring 25-plus food trucks, vegan options, alcohol tasting, live music, wrestling, a carnival and more.

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Jewish Food Festival

The Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival, with free admission, runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Tivoli Village featuring food, arts, culture and PJ Library Kids Zone ($5 admission). The festival is hosted by Jewish Nevada, an organization that represents Jews in the Silver State.

Johnathan L. Wright