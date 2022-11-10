Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

Post Malone

Post Malone has almost as much self-awareness as ink on his face. “My name is Austin Richard Post,” he often says at the beginning of his shows, “and I’m here to play (crappy) music and get (messed) up.” With his singsongy, hook-heavy repertoire, open-hearted lyrics that often border on emo and a seemingly endless supply of Bud Lights, Malone’s live gigs are good times fueled by the bad. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Las Vegas Pizza Festival

The Las Vegas Pizza Festival, set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 S. Industrial Road, brings together a host of Vegas pizza poobahs, headlined by Vincent Rotolo of Good Pie, Tony Gemignani of Pizza Rock and John Arena of Metro Pizza. The festival features unlimited samples of New York, Detroit, Sicilian and other styles of pizza. Tickets start at $75; vegaspizzafest.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIE

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It’s the sequel to one of the biggest movies of all time, albeit tragically without its leading man. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” finds the characters — much like the cast members — trying to recover from the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. On screen, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) fight to protect the kingdom from outsiders. It’s only in theaters.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Billy Idol

Every day is a nice day for a white wedding when Billy Idol’s in town. The punk turned pop rocker with the Elvis-worthy curled-lip sneer remains sound of voice and physique four decades into his chameleonic career. With a rebel yell, cry more, more, more at 8:30 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $69; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

Ice Rink

Ice skating, fire pits, s’mores, holiday movies and plenty of comfort food are on tap when the Ice Rink returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Some 4,200 square feet of real ice awaits skaters, as does a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” when the rink opens for the season Tuesday. Movies are shown on the marquee Mondays and Tuesdays during Date Skate nights. Regular hours are 4 to 11 p.m. weekdays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free; all-day skate rentals start at $20.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

70-cent doughnuts

At Randy’s Donuts, it’s 70 for 70. The famed bakery with the giant doughnut on the roof of its original Southern California shop is turning 70, and to celebrate, Randy’s is offering its Classic Selections doughnuts for 70 cents each (limit 12) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in all stores (no online or delivery orders), including its Las Vegas shop on South Rainbow Boulevard.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Las Vegas Days rodeo

The event formerly known as Helldorado returns with two days of rodeo action downtown. As part of the rechristened Las Vegas Days, the CORE Arena next to the Plaza will host bull riding, barrel racing, breakaway, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding events. The rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free; RSVP at plazatix.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Amon Amarth

The vikings are coming, for real — Swedish melodic death metallers Amon Amarth’s songbook is almost entirely predicated upon Scandinavian folklore and they’ve been known to have live swordplay on stage. On their current tour, they’re joined by fellow death metal heavyweights Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. Wear a (horned) helmet. See Amon Amarth at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $42.50; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & GIFTS

Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar

The annual Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar returns from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. The event features lefse (potato flatbread), freshly made Norwegian waffles, home-baked goods, holiday gifts, coffee and more. To order lefse, contact Gwen Knighton at 702-869-5775 or lvknight30@yahoo.com. The bazaar benefits the Sons of Norway Vegas Viking Lodge, a nonprofit that promotes Norwegian heritage and provides programs and scholarships.

Johnathan L. Wright

CELEBRATION

Kefauver Day

Unlike Nevada Day, which just moves around on the calendar willy-nilly, the only-in-the-Silver State holiday Kefauver Day sticks to Nov. 15. That’s the day in 1950 when the Kefauver Committee hearings, which attempted to root out organized crime, took place in the courtroom of what is now the Mob Museum. To celebrate, the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is offering free admission to locals with ID, and two-for-one admission to everyone else, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Christopher Lawrence