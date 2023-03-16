Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
The musical “Mean Girls,” Fleetwood Mac songstress Stevie Nicks in concert and the return of the Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival lead this week’s lineup.
THEATER
‘Mean Girls’
If you needed further proof that “Mean Girls,” Tina Fey’s ode to fitting in during high school, has made an indelible mark on pop culture, it’s about to join that rare club of movies that were turned into musicals that were then turned back into movies. While you wait for whatever they end up calling the “Mean Girls” musical movie, “Mean Girls” the musical is on its way to town as part of the Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through March 26, with additional shows at 2 p.m. March 25 and 26, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.
Christopher Lawrence
MUSIC
Stevie Nicks
Most of you won’t need a reason to be excited that Stevie Nicks is coming to town. The iconic Fleetwood Mac songstress has inspired generations of powerful female performers. For you younger readers out there, though, Nicks is the inspiration for Riley Keough’s Daisy Jones on the Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six.” See Nicks at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $59.50; tix.axs.com.
Christopher Lawrence
FESTIVAL
Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival
The 14th annual Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival runs 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. The festival, presented by New Vista and Circa, features all-you-can-enjoy beers from more than 45 producers. The event benefits New Vista programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. General admission: $40 in advance, $50 at the door. VIP (1 p.m. entry): $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Tickets: newvistanv.org/brews-best.
Johnathan L. Wright
FOOD & DRINK
Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week Las Vegas, which aims to raise awareness of and support for Black-owned culinary businesses, runs Friday through March 26. Among the participants are Big Jerk Caribbean, Braud’s Funnel Cake Café, Classic Jewel, Gray’s Banana Pudding, Tastee Temptations, Twice Baked and We in the Kitchen Foodtruck . Details: blackrestaurantweeks.com/southwest-black-restaurant-week.
Johnathan L. Wright
SPORTS
Big League Weekend II
It’s your last chance to see Major League Baseball in Las Vegas — at least until next spring, or whenever the Athletics finally make up their minds about leaving Oakland. Las Vegas native Kris Bryant leads the Colorado Rockies to town for two games against the Kansas City Royals for Big League Weekend II. See them play at 1:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $25; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
THEATER
‘Six: The Musical’
If you missed “Six: The Musical” last fall at The Smith Center, shame on you. It was here for two weeks, after all. But you’ve been given a reprieve as the story of Henry VIII’s six wives, presented in the form of a pop concert, is settling in for a seven-week run on the Strip. See it at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Saturdays and 5 and 8:30 p.m. Sundays in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $77.97; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
COMEDY
Tom Segura
Comedian Tom Segura on why he’s gotten in better shape lately: “I don’t want to lose weight to live long or be healthy. I just want to be able to make fun of fat people again and know for sure that they’re fatter than me.” And that’s just a taste of the acerbic wit Segura wields on stage when he turns sacred cows into tasty, tasty steaks. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $109.50; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
MUSIC
Tesla
Favoring denim over spandex, grit over glamour and songs about pioneering Serbian American inventors over those about girls, girls, girls, Sacramento’s Tesla was an outlier in the hair spray-abetted hard rock ranks of the late ’80s/early ’90s. Maybe that’s why the band’s 1986 debut, “Mechanical Resonance,” endures as an album that requires no blushing when rocking out to it all these years later. The band kicks off a five-show residency at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $59.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.
Jason Bracelin
FOOD & DRINK
‘David Chang Show’
Beginning 10 a.m. Friday, celebrated chef David Chang and co-host Chris Yang are recording an episode of their hit podcast, “The David Chang Show,” live from the Hoops & Hops college basketball viewing experience in the Belmont Ballroom of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. For Hoops & Hops details and tickets, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/entertainment/hoops-hops.
Johnathan L. Wright
MUSIC
Satan
The New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, which launched in the mid-’7os, gave the genre both its signature leather-for-days look and dual-guitar, screaming-upper-register-vocals sound. Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Saxon may be the biggest names of that era, but under-the-radar ragers Satan embody this classic aesthetic with equal vehemence. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; eventbrite.com.
Jason Bracelin