Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Lovers & Friends and Reggae in the Desert music festivals and the return of the San Gennaro Feast top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Missy Elliott performs "Lose Control" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Legacy Club on the 60th floor of Circa in downtown Las Vegas is presenting a Kentucky Derby Day open-bar and viewing party on May 6, 2023. (Circa Resort)

MUSIC

Lovers & Friends

“Get Ur Freak On” at Missy Elliott’s first billed live appearance since 2019 when the late-’90s/early-aughts-leaning R&B and hip-hop festival Lovers & Friends returns. Prepare yourself for a daylong marathon of slow jams and rap anthems as year two of the fest features Mariah Carey, Usher, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Christina Aguilera and dozens more. See Lovers & Friends at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 311 W. Sahara Ave. Tickets are sold out; loversandfriendsfest.com.

Jason Bracelin

ART

‘Roger A. Deakins: Byways’

If you’ve ever been watching a movie and thought, “Man, this looks incredible,” there’s a good chance you have Roger Deakins to thank for that. The acclaimed cinematographer, who’s been nominated for 16 Oscars and won two (“Blade Runner 2049,” “1917”), is exhibiting his photographs for just the third time in North America. “Roger A. Deakins: Byways” will be on display Thursday through June 23 at FAS44 art gallery, 4044 Dean Martin Drive. A book signing, Q&A and screening of “Fargo” at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Beverly Theater is sold out, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Reggae in the Desert

There’s a band in the lineup named Mellow Mood, which pretty much encapsulates the vibe at Reggae in the Desert. The Caribbean music-centric fest returns with Morgan Heritage, Eek-A-Mouse, The Wailers and others in addition to the Caribbean Islands Vendor Village for a day of reggae and relaxation beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Tickets are $69.99; reggaeinthedesert.com.

Jason Bracelin

CELEBRATION

‘A Royal Affair’

There’s a pretty good chance you’ve never seen the coronation of a British monarch. After all, the last one was in 1953. The coronation of King Charles III, though, is being celebrated with “A Royal Affair,” an event that’s part watch party, part traditional afternoon tea service. Coronation highlights and commentary will play as guests partake in tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones and desserts at The Cobblestone Cottage, 7795 W. Sahara Ave. Country club attire is suggested, and ladies are encouraged to wear their hats. Seatings for the 90-minute service are between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $65 per person; thecobblestonecottage.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

San Gennaro Feast

The idea of presenting more Italian food than you can shake a cannoli at combined with carnival rides that spin you every which way has always seemed fraught with danger. The folks behind the San Gennaro Feast say this is the 43rd annual edition, though, so they must know what they’re doing. The twice yearly celebration of all foods Italian is scheduled for 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight May 12, 1 p.m. to midnight May 13 and 1 to 11 p.m. May 14 at the M Resort. Adult admission starts at $15; sangennarofeast.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Derby Day party

From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, the Legacy Club on the 60th floor of Circa presents its Derby Day party with an open bar (beer, wine, call spirits, spritzes, mint juleps), hats for guests to complete their Derby looks, photo booth wall, live music and race watching on high-definition televisions. Tickets are $125; circalasvegas.com/derby-day. Must be at least 21.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Bronx

The rock ’n’ roll equivalent of swallowing a string of lit firecrackers, seeing The Bronx live is always an explosive experience. The punk-informed L.A. quintet brings the heat and the hooks in equal measure, its shows not to be missed if sweating through your clothes in the pit is your thing. See The Bronx at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Tequila Mezcal Festival

Through Sunday, China Poblano by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is closing out its annual Tequila Mezcal Festival. The event showcases three à la carte dishes ($15-16), including white corn empanadas with squash blossoms and shrimp, a Piña Poblano pineapple mezcal cocktail ($18), a flight of three margaritas ($28), and a flight of three mezcals ($18).

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic’s 2022-23 season comes to an end with a program highlighted by Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring pianist Ilya Yakushev, and Sibelius’ tone poem “Finlandia” also are on the bill that will be conducted by Donato Cabrera. Hear it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Cinco de Mayo menu

Baja Miguel’s in the South Point is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday with a three-course meal (including a margarita or glass of house wine) for $24.95. The second course features choice of grilled tequila skirt steak quesadilla, fish tacos or carnitas al pastor tacos. Reservations: 702-797-8075.

Johnathan L. Wright