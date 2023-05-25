73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 7:18 am
 
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) runs onto the court as she is announced in the starting lineup be ...
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) runs onto the court as she is announced in the starting lineup before a WNBA preseason basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SPORTS

Aces’ home opener

The WNBA liked it, so they’re gonna put a ring on it. The Las Vegas Aces will get their championship rings, and their title banner will be unveiled in a ceremony before the team’s home opener. See the Aces take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 6 p.m. Saturday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $10; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Donita Sparks of L7 seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015 ...
Donita Sparks of L7 seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Punk Rock Bowling

Give the (combat) boot to mild manners at this punk rock rager to end all punk rock ragers. After taking place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in recent years, Punk Rock Bowling returns to the festival lot on Sixth Street and Stewart Avenue this go-round, while expanding its club show lineup to six venues. You’ll be throwing rocks all weekend long to the tune of Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, L7, Agnostic Front and many more at 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Monday tickets are $90; other days are sold out; punkrockbowling.com.

Jason Bracelin

Cedric the Entertainer poses for a portrait on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in New York. (Photo by ...
Cedric the Entertainer poses for a portrait on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

COMEDY

‘Straight Jokes, No Chaser’ tour

Arena-sized laughs are on tap as Mike Epps hosts the “Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour.” The evening of stand-up comedy features sets by Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake and DC Young Fly. See it at 8 p.m. Saturday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $68; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Ashanti and Ja Rule perform at the Soul Train Music Awards at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, N ...
Ashanti and Ja Rule perform at the Soul Train Music Awards at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Ashanti and Ja Rule

The Romeo and Juliet of early-aughts gangsta rap lite reunite when Ashanti and Ja Rule hit the road together. Her voice is soft and honeyed; he sounds as if he gargles with gravel. Together, they soundtracked many a high school slow dance back in the day. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $82.52; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Linguine with clams from Piero's Italian Cuisine, a Las Vegas mainstay. (Piero's Italian Cuisine)
Linguine with clams from Piero's Italian Cuisine, a Las Vegas mainstay. (Piero's Italian Cuisine)

FOOD & DRINK

Military discount

From 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a 15 percent discount on meals for active-duty and retired military personnel with valid identification. Reservations: 702-369-2305 or OpenTable.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Smashmouth headlines this summer's first installment of the Downtown Rocks concert series at th ...
Smashmouth headlines this summer's first installment of the Downtown Rocks concert series at the Fremont Street Experience. (Cindy Hayes/Fremont Street Experience)

MUSIC

Downtown Rocks

Most summers, being in downtown Las Vegas only feels like you’re walkin’ on the sun. This Memorial Day weekend, it’ll sound like that, too. Smash Mouth, the band that has been “Walkin’ on the Sun” since 1997, is headlining the year’s first installment of the Downtown Rocks concert series. The group, minus longtime frontman Steve Harwell, will play the Fremont Street Experience’s Third Street Stage at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, following Toadies (7:30 p.m.) and Marcy Playground (6 p.m.). Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

One of the dining rooms of the new Lotus of Siam restaurant in Red Rock Resort on Saturday, Nov ...
One of the dining rooms of the new Lotus of Siam restaurant in Red Rock Resort on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The official opening is on Nov. 11. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

FOOD & DRINK

Lotus of Siam party brunch

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Lotus of Siam in Red Rock Resort is presenting a party brunch featuring a retractable roof, a DJ, bottle service and dishes such as a raw bar with Thai condiments and Thai-style steak and eggs with jasmine rice. Reservations: brunch@lotusredrock.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

AEW’s Double or Nothing

It’s becoming something of a Memorial Day weekend tradition on the Strip. For the third time in its five years of existence, All Elite Wrestling is bringing Double or Nothing, its marquee event, to town. The main event will feature MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW world title. See it at 4 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $49; tix.axs.com. A Double or Nothing Fan Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Ballroom at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $60; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits in Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip presents Margarita Mondays on ...
Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits in Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip presents Margarita Mondays on the last Monday of each month. (Sahara Las Vegas)

FOOD & DRINK

Margarita Mondays

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday (and the last Monday of each month), Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits in the Sahara Las Vegas is presenting Margarita Mondays with $5 margaritas, plus a mariachi band from 6 to 8 p.m. Each month features a different spirits sponsor.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

D.R.I.

There was a time when punks and metalheads couldn’t be in the same room together without someone ending up in intensive care. One of the bands that bridged this bloody gap: crossover thrash forebears D.R.I. How’d they do it? With a little “Violent Pacification,” of course. See them at 9 p.m. Sunday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOST READ
1
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
2
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
3
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
4
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
5
Which Strip restaurants have been bought out during F1 race?
Which Strip restaurants have been bought out during F1 race?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. Netflix on ...
Netflix finally cracking down on account sharing. Here’s how.
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Netflix on Tuesday outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service as its growth slows.

More stories
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
B-52’s Pierson entering Vegas gig: ‘We’ve stood the test of time’
B-52’s Pierson entering Vegas gig: ‘We’ve stood the test of time’