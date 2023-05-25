Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Aces’ home opener, Punk Rock Bowling and the “Straight Jokes, No Chaser” comedy tour lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) runs onto the court as she is announced in the starting lineup before a WNBA preseason basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SPORTS

Aces’ home opener

The WNBA liked it, so they’re gonna put a ring on it. The Las Vegas Aces will get their championship rings, and their title banner will be unveiled in a ceremony before the team’s home opener. See the Aces take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 6 p.m. Saturday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $10; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Punk Rock Bowling

Give the (combat) boot to mild manners at this punk rock rager to end all punk rock ragers. After taking place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in recent years, Punk Rock Bowling returns to the festival lot on Sixth Street and Stewart Avenue this go-round, while expanding its club show lineup to six venues. You’ll be throwing rocks all weekend long to the tune of Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, L7, Agnostic Front and many more at 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Monday tickets are $90; other days are sold out; punkrockbowling.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

‘Straight Jokes, No Chaser’ tour

Arena-sized laughs are on tap as Mike Epps hosts the “Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour.” The evening of stand-up comedy features sets by Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake and DC Young Fly. See it at 8 p.m. Saturday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $68; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Ashanti and Ja Rule

The Romeo and Juliet of early-aughts gangsta rap lite reunite when Ashanti and Ja Rule hit the road together. Her voice is soft and honeyed; he sounds as if he gargles with gravel. Together, they soundtracked many a high school slow dance back in the day. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $82.52; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Military discount

From 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a 15 percent discount on meals for active-duty and retired military personnel with valid identification. Reservations: 702-369-2305 or OpenTable.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Downtown Rocks

Most summers, being in downtown Las Vegas only feels like you’re walkin’ on the sun. This Memorial Day weekend, it’ll sound like that, too. Smash Mouth, the band that has been “Walkin’ on the Sun” since 1997, is headlining the year’s first installment of the Downtown Rocks concert series. The group, minus longtime frontman Steve Harwell, will play the Fremont Street Experience’s Third Street Stage at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, following Toadies (7:30 p.m.) and Marcy Playground (6 p.m.). Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Lotus of Siam party brunch

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Lotus of Siam in Red Rock Resort is presenting a party brunch featuring a retractable roof, a DJ, bottle service and dishes such as a raw bar with Thai condiments and Thai-style steak and eggs with jasmine rice. Reservations: brunch@lotusredrock.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

AEW’s Double or Nothing

It’s becoming something of a Memorial Day weekend tradition on the Strip. For the third time in its five years of existence, All Elite Wrestling is bringing Double or Nothing, its marquee event, to town. The main event will feature MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW world title. See it at 4 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $49; tix.axs.com. A Double or Nothing Fan Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Ballroom at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $60; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Margarita Mondays

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday (and the last Monday of each month), Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits in the Sahara Las Vegas is presenting Margarita Mondays with $5 margaritas, plus a mariachi band from 6 to 8 p.m. Each month features a different spirits sponsor.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

D.R.I.

There was a time when punks and metalheads couldn’t be in the same room together without someone ending up in intensive care. One of the bands that bridged this bloody gap: crossover thrash forebears D.R.I. How’d they do it? With a little “Violent Pacification,” of course. See them at 9 p.m. Sunday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin