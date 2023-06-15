Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Shows by Adele, Erykah Badu and Bill Maher, plus Juneteenth celebrations, highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Pop superstar resumes her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

MUSIC

Adele

Rumor has it those “Weekends With Adele” tickets were pretty hard to come by. Thankfully, the singer enjoyed her residency so much, she added 34 new dates to her schedule, extending her run through Nov. 4. The first two of those new shows are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are still sold out, but they may be a little cheaper from resale sites this time around.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

Nevada Women’s Film Festival

The Nevada Women’s Film Festival returns for its ninth year with more than 100 films from 22 countries presented over four days. The festival’s 2023 Vanguard Honorees, director Michelle Danner and actress Abigail Breslin, will be on hand for a discussion following the Nevada premiere of their film, “Miranda’s Victim,” which explores the story behind the Miranda Rights. The festival runs Jun 22 to 25 at the UNLV Department of Film, with the “Miranda’s Victim” premiere scheduled for 6 p.m. June 24. Tickets start at $12 per block or $50 for a festival pass; nwffest.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Bill Maher

With the writers strike raging, HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” has been sidelined for weeks now. But if you can’t see the show’s namesake on your TV screen, you can see him in the flesh when Maher brings his politically charged stand-up back to town at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $89.99; mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVALS

Juneteenth

You’ll have plenty of chances to celebrate Juneteenth this year. The 22nd Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival is a celebration of music, food, art, dance and culture, highlighted by a performance from the classic Las Vegas-based group 702. The festival is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Expo at World Market Center. Admission is free. The three-day Henderson Juneteenth Festival, meanwhile, features a performance of “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” with Leslie McCurdy, “Songs of Freedom” with Vegas City Opera, and National Youth Poet Laureate Alyssa Gaines. It’s scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Water Street Amphitheater. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

National Martini Day

Monday is sacred. Essential. Monday is National Martini Day. Piero’s Italian Cuisine, itself a Vegas essential, is offering a lemon drop martini mingling citrus vodka, fresh lemon juice, limoncello and sweet and sour mix, then rimmed with lemon sugar, for $20. Tableside Martini Cart Service at the Rouge Room in Red Rock Resort features a mixologist preparing varied martini styles with garnishes and fresh infusions. At RPM Italian in the Forum Shops Caesars, choose an olive oil martini featuring Ketel One vodka infused for up to 24 hours with artisan olive oil, rosemary, thyme and lemon peel. Olives marinated in the same olive oil, lemon peel and a sprig of rosemary accompany the $23 cocktail, which is stirred, not shaken, to maintain roundness on the palate.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Erykah Badu

“The Queen of Neo Soul” returns to serenade her court in ways that only Erykah Badu could with her beatific, bewitching mezzo-soprano singing voice. She hasn’t released a new album in over a decade, but she remains a can’t-miss live act nonetheless. Badu is touring with rapper Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def), an ace pairing. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $43.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Henderson Pride Fest

A dozen food trucks along with 70 retail and nonprofit vendors are expected at the third Henderson Pride Fest. The family-friendly event, hosted by the Henderson Equality Center, will feature live entertainment headlined by Whatever Mike, Tynomi Banks and Lady Bunny. It’s scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Park. Admission is free, with VIP tickets starting at $35; hendersonequalitycenter.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MARKET

Pop-Up Mākeke

As part of its conference at the Westgate, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is holding a Pop-Up Mākeke, or marketplace, featuring 700 Native Hawaiian and made-in-Hawaii products including apparel, jewelry, books and stationery, home goods, keiki (child) items and foods. The market takes place in Ballroom C of the Westgate and runs from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22. Visit popupmakeke.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Cynic and Atheist

Two pillars of technical death metal, Florida’s Atheist and Cynic brought pronounced jazz and progressive rock influences to the intensely guttural music, pioneering a new sound in the early ’90s. Decades later, Cynic and Atheist team up to celebrate 30 years of their seminal albums “Focus” and “Unquestionable Presence,” respectively. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $28 in advance, $33 day of show; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Taste & Learn wine pairings

Beginning 5 p.m. Saturday, Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its June Taste & Learn pairing featuring pours from the Pieropan winery of Verona, Italy, and the Argiano winery in Tuscany. Four wines are paired with four small plates, including 2017 Fumanelli Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva with a stew of wild boar and seasonal vegetables. Cost: $110 inclusive. Reservations: 702-364-5300.

Johnathan L. Wright