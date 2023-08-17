Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

ARCHIVO – Lisa, de izquierda a derecha, Jennie, Rosé, y Jisoo de Blackpink durante su concierto en el Festival de Música y Arte de Coachella en Indio, California el 12 de abril de 2019. Blackpink debutó en México con un concierto en el Foro Sol el 26 de abril de 2023. (Foto Amy Harris/Invision/AP, archivo)

MUSIC

Blackpink

The biggest girl group in the world, Blackpink doesn’t quite inspire the mania of fellow K-pop superstars BTS … yet. Blackpink is the first female Korean act to top the Billboard 200, with its 2022 sophomore album, “Born Pink,” and became the first Korean group to headline Coachella this year. See Blackpink at one of only four U.S. stadium dates this summer at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

La Tomatina menu

Monday through Sept. 3, Jaleo by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is presenting its special menu celebrating La Tomatina, the famed tomato fight that takes place annually in late August in Buñol, Spain. The menu features three tomato tapas: a brik pastry cono de tomate filled with tomato marmalade and goat cheese, an heirloom tomato salad with chicharrones and carne asada con tomate with grilled heirloom tomatoes: Cost: $5-32. Details: jaleo.com/event/tomatina-festival-2023.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Joe Strummer birthday weekend

Punk pioneer Joe Strummer, who died of a heart attack in 2012, would have turned 71 on Aug. 21. In honor of the occasion, the Punk Rock Museum, 1422 Western Ave., will celebrate the Clash frontman by introducing memorabilia including Strummer’s 1966 Fender Telecaster guitar, original handwritten lyrics and personal artifacts on loan from his estate. On Saturday, a special evening is planned at the museum’s Triple Down bar with JR Ska Boss and Selecta Scream DJing. Additionally, the museum has partnered with Dark Horse Records for a limited edition of Strummer’s album “Assembly,” which will be available for a short time, exclusively at the museum; thepunkrockmuseum.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Gladys Knight

Why in the world did this take so long? Gladys Knight has called Las Vegas home — or at least one of her homes — for decades. The Smith Center opened in March 2012. Yet, somehow, the legendary singer is just now performing there for the first time. See Knight make her Reynolds Hall debut at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

ART

Pop Culture Art Expo

Wizards, witches, superheroes and Jedi of all ages are invited to the Pop Culture Art Expo. Art pieces based on Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and anime will be on display and available for purchase. Artists will sign their works and will add embellishments to each canvas purchased. The expo is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Plaza. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘Pop 2000 Tour’

Search all you want, but you won’t find a more iconic near-rhyme in turn-of-the-21st century pop music than “When you take a sip, you buzz like a hornet/Billy Shakespeare wrote a whole bunch of sonnets.” LFO, whose “Summer Girls” broke the brains of many an English teacher, is on the bill of the Pop 2000 Tour, along with Smash Mouth, O-Town, The Calling and host Chris Kirkpatrick. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Soak Pool at the Palms. Tickets are $45.86 and include swimming access; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Kinky Boots’

Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper could enliven any story. Give them something special — like a movie about acceptance, the complicated relationships between fathers and sons and a last-ditch effort to save a struggling shoe factory by producing women’s footwear built for men — and you’ve got Broadway magic. “Kinky Boots,” the Tony-winning musical they adapted, closes out the Super Summer Theatre season. See it at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional dates through Sept. 16, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

BEER

Brewing 101

From noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Blvd., Suite 110, is hosting a Beer 101 class presented by the Southern Nevada Ale Fermenters Union. The class features instruction in brewing techniques and styles, tasting of 12 beers and a four-pack of essential beers from class. Cost: $50; khourysfinewine.com/calendar, then click on the class link for Aug. 20.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Metallica in theaters

Having played Vegas last February, Metallica is skipping the market on its current tour in support of latest record “72 Seasons,” where the metal superstars will perform two nights in every city with completely different set lists each time. But local fans can still see the band when they broadcast their gigs in Arlington, Texas, this weekend in movie theaters, beginning Friday night. Visit metallica.film.com for tickets and showtimes.

Jason Bracelin

DRINKS

Happiest Hour

Echo & Rig, 2270 Village Walk Drive, in The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, now offers its Happiest Hour menu from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the bar. The menu features $5 beer of the day, wine of the day and cocktails (choice of five).

Johnathan L. Wright