Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 8:09 am
 
Updated October 12, 2023 - 8:13 am
Kyle Busch (18) Joey Logano (22) and Chase Elliot (9) race during the 4th Annual South Point 40 ...
Kyle Busch (18) Joey Logano (22) and Chase Elliot (9) race during the 4th Annual South Point 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

SPORTS

NASCAR weekend

Defending champ Joey Logano will be looking for his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when the South Point 400 returns. See it at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $84; ticketmaster.com. NASCAR Weekend also includes the Alsco Uniforms 302 at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com) and the Star Nursery 150 at 7 p.m. Friday (tickets start at $35; lvms.com).

Christopher Lawrence

Summerlin Festival of Arts, shown here in 2022, returns to Downtown Summerlin in Oct. 13-15, 20 ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts, shown here in 2022, returns to Downtown Summerlin in Oct. 13-15, 2023. (Downtown Summerlin)

FESTIVAL

Arts in Summerlin

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, on The Lawn and under the Pavilion. The festival features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftspeople, including Southern Paiute fine art and folk crafts; Native American dances; live art demonstrations; interactive scientific experiences; classic cars; a farmers market; and children’s activities sponsored by the Discovery Children’s Museum. Free parking. Visit summerlin.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vega ...
Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

Nightmare on Q Street

Today is always a good day for old-school hip-hop heads when Ice Cube’s back in town. The gangsta rap legend returns to headline the annual Nightmare on Q Street concert, which also features E-40, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Amanda Perez. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Jack Nicholson in a scene from "The Shining." (Warner Bros.)
Jack Nicholson in a scene from "The Shining." (Warner Bros.)

MOVIES

‘The Wake: An Open Casket Viewing of Haunted Cinema’

The Beverly Theater, 515 S. Sixth St, is showcasing a curated collection of more than 40 horror movies, ranging from David Cronenberg’s “Videodrome” and David Bowie in “The Hunger” to “The Shining” and “Evil Dead 2,” throughout October. It’s under the banner of “The Wake: An Open Casket Viewing of Haunted Cinema.” See thebeverlytheater.com for tickets and showtimes.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Bourbon-pairing dinner

Beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday, Basilico Ristorante Italiano, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100, in the Evora development, is presenting a four-course dinner featuring pours of Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey. Scott Neil, one of the founders of the brand and a retired U.S. Army Green Beret, is guiding diners through the bourbons. The pairings include cavatelli and sausage ragù and butternut squash gnocchi with bourbon neat. Cost: $150 ($125 for veterans). Required reservations: 702-534-7716.

Johnathan L. Wright

Marc Rebillet performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend o ...
Marc Rebillet performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Marc Rebillet

It’s like getting yelled at by Satan after you left the toilet seat up in hell: YouTube star and loop master Marc Rebillet puts his lungs to the test during his awesomely unhinged, winkingly hilarious live sets, no two of which are ever the same. And you probably won’t be the same after experiencing one. See him kick off his first residency at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park this weekend. (Fred Morledge)
The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park this weekend. (Fred Morledge)

FESTIVAL

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

It’s once again time to party like it’s 1599, thanks to the 29th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. Jousting, gladiator battles, strolling minstrels, storytellers, jugglers, magicians and medieval barber and surgeon demonstrations are on tap for the three-day festival. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $8 for those ages 6-12 and 60 and older; lvrenfair.com.

Christopher Lawrence

The Lights take on San Diego Loyal SC in their season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas ...
The Lights take on San Diego Loyal SC in their season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Lights)

SPORTS

Las Vegas Lights in Summerlin

It’s your last chance to see soccer in Summerlin as the Las Vegas Lights wrap up their two-game homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Lights take on San Diego Loyal SC in their season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Nevada H&C Distilling dinner

Beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, presents a four-course Italian dinner featuring pours of Smoke Wagon Bourbon, produced by Nevada H&C Distilling of downtown Vegas. Master distiller Aaron Chepenik of H&C is hosting. The pairings include seared duck breast and butternut squash ravioli with Smoke Wagon Bottled in Bond straight rye. Cost: $110 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: info@gaetanoslv.com or 702-361-1661.

Johnathan L. Wright

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposi ...
Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Shinedown

Shinedown is already the biggest rock radio band in history, having notched the most Billboard mainstream rock chart-toppers ever. And now they’re getting greedy and hitting the Hot AC Radio chart as well with their current top-20 single, “A Symptom of Being Human.” See them with metallers Papa Roach and Spiritbox at 6:40 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $17; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

