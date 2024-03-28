Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Fans hope for a ball from the players during opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

SPORTS

Aviators’ home opener

Baseball’s back, and what better time to enjoy it than before it’s 115 degrees? The Aviators open their season this weekend against the Reno Aces. Opening night, 7:05 p.m. Friday, includes a fireworks show, and Penn & Teller will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on behalf of Aid for AIDS of Nevada. The Triple-A homestand continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $19 for Friday, $14 for Saturday and Sunday; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Punk Rock Museum anniversary show

Paper is the traditional first anniversary gift. For the Punk Rock Museum, it’s a massive parking lot show headlined by The Vandals. The anniversary bill is filled out by Get Dead, The Last Gang and local bands Soldiers of Destruction, Sakura and Suburban Resistance. The show starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1422 Western Ave. There will be no on-site parking. Tickets are $55, which includes a general admission ticket to the museum; thepunkrockmuseum.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Alkaline Trio

Merging the sardonic and the macabre into choruses as outsize as their tattered hearts, pop punks Alkaline Trio have delivered one of their finest albums in nearly 30 years with “Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs,” their 10th record, released in January. See them with ace support act Drug Church at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $46; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

National Pita Day

Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill, a local group of Moroccan-Mediterranean restaurants, is celebrating National Pita Day on Friday with several deals, among them free shawarma bowls (limit one), $5 pitas (limit two), and $20 family rotisserie chicken dinners (limit one). These three deals are dine-in only. Visit crazypita.com/national-pita-day for all deals.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘Titus Andronicus’

Want to get more people interested in William Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus”? Staging it as a grindhouse movie just might be the way to go. When the Nevada Shakespeare Festival presents the play inside an Italian circus tent, Act 1 will take the form of a slasher, and Act 2 will unfold like a revenge thriller. See how all this plays out at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, with additional performances April 5 and 6, at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. Tickets start at $15; nevadashakespearefestival.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Svdden Death

Punch your cochlea in the face with bass levels that can only be described as punishing when dubstep favorite Svdden Death hits town like a boulder flattening a sandcastle. See him at 7 p.m. Friday — a little less than two months before he returns for Electric Daisy Carnival — at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $49.99; dlvec.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Breakfast for dinner

From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, is serving a breakfast-for-dinner menu with crêpes and superfruits, pancakes and cream, fried chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. Dishes begin at $15. Reservations: 702-804-1400.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Knight Hawks’ home opener

It will be a family affair when the Vegas Knight Hawks kick off their 2024 home season against the Jacksonville Sharks. Up to three kids 12 and younger can see the Indoor Football League game for free with each adult who buys a ticket, and those children can participate in an egg hunt before the game. The egg hunt starts at noon Sunday, and the game begins at 3 p.m., at The Dollar Loan Center. Adult tickets start at $25; knighthawksfootball.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘Love Hard Tour’

Keyshia Cole, “the Princess of Hip-Hop Soul” — because we all know Mary J. Blige is the queen — embarks on her first headlining outing in a decade on the “Love Hard Tour,” which also features Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle at 8 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $80; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Steakhouse specials

On Thursday and April 5 and 6, chef William DeMarco of One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering shrimp fra diavolo with jumbo prawns, Calabrian chilis and tagliolini pasta ($42) to lead off his menu specials for April that change weekly. Also on Thursday, Serena Isabelli performs a blend of pop, rock, hip-hop and Motown covers, along with original songs, as part of the restaurant’s Thursdays Live music series.

Johnathan L. Wright