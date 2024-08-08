Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Perry Farrell of Porno For Pyros performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Jane’s Addiction

“Let’s launch us a comeback,” Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell sings on “Imminent Redemption,” the recently released new single from the seminal alt-rockers, who are doing just that: The song is the first that the band’s classic lineup has released since 1990 and prefaces its first tour together in 14 years. See Jane’s Addiction, with co-headliners Love and Rockets, at 8 p.m. Friday in BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleu Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

CONVENTION

Las Vegas Fan Experience

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and the voice actors behind Rogue, Storm, Jubilee and Cable from “X-Men: The Animated Series” will be among the featured guests during the Amazing Comic Con’s Las Vegas Fan Experience. The new pop-up event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Plaza. Tickets are $20 per day, $30 for a two-day pass; amazingcomiccon.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘The Best of All Worlds’ tour

It’s a little Chickenfoot, a bit of the Circle and a whole lot of Van Halen. For “The Best of All Worlds” tour, Sammy Hagar is joined by Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Joe Satriani for a career retrospective. The concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $49.50; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr.

Will he step up or fall down? That’s the big question for one of boxing’s most promising young talents in Vergil Ortiz Jr. The 26-year-old faces rugged veteran Serhii Bohachuk in a 154-pound showdown that’ll be Ortiz’s toughest test yet. The card starts at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $34; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Karaoke national finals

Who among us hasn’t imbibed a little too much and ended up belting out “Islands in the Stream” with a veritable stranger? The talent should be considerably better during the national finals of the Karaoke World Championships. The contest will determine who will represent America during the world finals in Turku, Finland. The competition will start at noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza. Tickets are $24.80; plazatix.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National S’mores Day

S’mores rank among the food classics of summer. On Saturday, National S’mores Day, Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar, 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, is offering a twist on the classic with its s’mores pizza. The dish features a crust topped with gooey marshmallows, dark chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs, all baked in the wood-fire oven. Cost: $16.50.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

‘Bluey’s Big Play’

Parents, by now you should know your tolerance for Bluey, the animated blue heeler with the migraine-inducing theme song. If you’re somehow immune to that music, “Bluey’s Big Play” brings the series to life onstage. Stick around after the performance for games of “Keepy Uppy.” Shows are scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Dirty Dough

Dirty Dough, the stuffed cookie chain born in an Arizona college dorm room, is celebrating the launch of its first Nevada location with a grand opening party from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 8085 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 105. The event features a free cookie for the first 100 guests, a raffle (one ticket per cookie purchase), face painting and balloon twisting.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Heavy Temple

Steamroller riffs will abound when psychedelic doom metallers Heavy Temple get, well, heavy in Vegas with their equally sonorous and enveloping songbook. See them with Valley of the Sun, The Well and Psalm at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sinwave, 1412 S. Main St. Tickets are $16; sinwavevegas.com.

Jason Bracelin

WINE

Caymus Vineyards dinner

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in the Forum Shops at Caesars is presenting a multi-course wine dinner featuring pours from Caymus Vineyards of Napa Valley, including the 50th Anniversary cabernet sauvignon. Reception begins 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $195, plus tax and gratuity; exploretock.com/joesseafood-lasvegas.

Johnathan L. Wright