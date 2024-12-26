Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

SPORTS

Las Vegas Bowl

USC will wrap up its season the way it began: facing an SEC foe in Allegiant Stadium. The Trojans, who beat LSU 27-20 in Las Vegas on Sept. 1, will take on Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $70; ticketmaster.com.

FOOD

Midnight in Munich

It’s become a New Year’s Eve tradition for fans of German food and anyone who refuses to stay awake ’til midnight. The annual Midnight in Munich celebration returns to Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas with a DJ, raffle prizes and a balloon drop at 3 p.m. to mark the arrival of the new year in Germany. The festivities start at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended; hofbrauhauslasvegas.com.

MUSIC

Seth MacFarlane

No matter how many times you see him perform, it may never make sense that the guy who created “Family Guy” and “Ted” — and lends his voice to their leading characters — has a second career singing songs from the Great American Songbook. Seth MacFarlane, who performed in Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center last Dec. 30, will be there on the big night this year. See him at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $51.80; thesmithcenter.com.

MOVIES

‘When Harry Met Sally’

Ring in 2025 with live jazz, charcuterie, a Champagne toast and a screening of one of the only movies known to man in which New Year’s Eve serves as a plot point. Make an evening of “When Harry Met Sally” starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $40; thebeverlytheater.com.

FOOD

New Year’s Eve tasting menu

On Tuesday, Basilico Ristorante Italiano, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100, in Evora, is presenting a nine-course tasting menu. Among the courses are porcini quail tortellini with truffle and lapsang tea consommé and oxtail and scallop with baby kale and bordélaise. Price: $175, with $65 or $95 wine pairings. Reservations are being taken from 5 to 10 p.m., with a sparkling wine toast at 11 p.m.; basilicolv.com or 702-534-7716.

MUSIC

Grieves

“Got it all down to a system,” rapper Grieves boasts on recent single “Gone Fishin,” and if equally cerebral and cutting indie hip-hop is your thing, you’ll probably agree with him. See Grieves at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar &

Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $20; seetickets.us.

FOOD

Hangover deals

On Wednesday, PT’s Taverns are offering a Hangover Burger to help folks recover from New Year’s Eve revelry. The burger features a blackened patty topped with bacon, a fried egg, fried onion, cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Finished with PT’s sauce and served on a brioche bun, it comes with a side of fries and a choice of a bloody mary or mimosa. Cost: $15. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mi Casa Grill Cantina in Silverton is serving an unlimited hangover brunch buffet for $75, with bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, draft beers or margaritas for $35 more.

COMEDY

Big Boy’s Funny Muthafruckas

Sharp-tongued humor meets sharp-tongued rhymes during Big Boy’s Funny Muthafruckas, which pairs comedians Mike Epps, DL Hughley, DC Young Fly and others with ribald rapper Too $hort and more at 8 p.m. Monday at Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets start at $58; axs.com.

FOOD

New Year’s menu

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sourdough Café in Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is serving a menu of soup or salad; beef tips with steak Diane sauce, roasted mashed potatoes and grilled broccolini; and sticky toffee pudding. Cost: $23.99.

MUSIC

Nirvanamania

Breathe in that unmistakable scent of teen spirit once again when ’90s alt-rock tribute acts Nirvanamania and STP Plus team up at 8 p.m. Friday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $12; dice.fm.

