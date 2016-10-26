Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized and destroyed, with the LAPD investigating after being alerted around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Variety has confirmed.

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized and destroyed, with the Los Angeles Police Department investigating after being alerted around 6 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, Variety has confirmed.

The LAPD told Variety the case is an ongoing investigation and there are currently no suspects in custody.

A video of the star being smashed were first obtained by Deadline. In it, a man dressed like a construction worker smashes the star with a sledgehammer and pickaxe. The star was destroyed less than two weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election which sees Trump running on behalf of the GOP.

The man who appears in the video told Deadline that he intended to auction off the star to raise money for the women who have, over the past few weeks, come forward to accuse Trump of sexually assaulting them.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star vandalized yet again, says LAPD. Photo: @Deadline pic.twitter.com/y88X6IxYWh — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 26, 2016

This is not the first time that Trump’s star has come under attack since his presidential campaign began, although it is the most destructive. In January 2016 it was vandalized with a swastika, then in July the LA-based artist Plastic Jesus constructed a small wall around it.

Donald Trump received his star on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard in January, 2007 accompanied by his wife, Melania, and son Barron.

Variety has reached out to the Donald Trump campaign for comment.