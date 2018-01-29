2 Las Vegas pups to compete in Animal Planet’s ‘Puppy Bowl’

For a fourth year, the Nevada SPCA no-kill animal shelter will be represented in Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl” competition.

With NFL playoffs complete, it can only mean one thing is quickly approaching — Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl” competition.

The annual event, which aims to raise awareness for pet adoption, will feature 90 adoptable pups from 48 rescue organizations going paw to paw and nose to nose to win the “Lombarky” Puppy Bowl XIV trophy, Animal Planet said in a release.

And, for the fourth year, the Nevada SPCA No-Kill Animal Shelter will be represented in the fierce competition as two pups from Las Vegas will join this year’s line up: Rufus, who will hit the gridiron for Team Fluff, and Kassi, who will join Team Ruff.

Thrilled to ANNOUNCE!! Nevada SPCA’s Rufus & Kassi will storm the @GEICO gridiron Sun Feb 4th to show off their best moves for Team Fluff (Rufus) & Team Ruff (Kassi) as they compete to win the https://t.co/gqgdYOR46Q Lombarky Trophy! @AnimalPlanet #PuppyBowl #teamfluff #teamruff pic.twitter.com/9ApDbwjTKw — Nevada SPCA (@NevadaSPCA) January 4, 2018

According to Animal Planet, the “Puppy Bowl,” which airs on Sunday at noon PST, will feature two hours of “fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses, incredible interceptions, puppy penalties and hard-won touchdowns. After the game of ear pulls and tail tugs is over, all the puppy players end up as winners when they find their forever homes.”

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.