ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ looking for Las Vegans with great ideas

Have you invented something that you just know the world is clamoring for? ‘Shark Tank’ is hosting a casting call on Thursday.

Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner are the "Sharks" on ABC's "Shark Tank." (ABC/Patrick Ecclesine)

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec are the "Sharks" on ABC's "Shark Tank." (ABC/Patrick Ecclesine)

You could call that helpline George Foreman advertises on late-night TV. Or you could bring it, or your surefire business plan, to The Venetian for a chance to be on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Numbered wristbands will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the hotel’s Delfino Ballroom, with one-minute pitch sessions scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Everyone who arrives during the wristband distribution will be allowed to pitch an idea or product to the show’s representatives.

According to the “Shark Tank” casting website, hopefuls will have time after receiving their wristbands to retrieve their props, but access to power, the internet or any other on-site equipment is not guaranteed.

Applicants must complete an information packet that can be downloaded here. Email any questions to casting@sharktanktv.com.