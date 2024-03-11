Additional characters to be added to Disneyland’s Star Tours ride

Ahsoka, Andor and the Mandalorian — characters now embedded in the Star Wars universe thanks to their Disney+ series — will soon be part of Disneyland’s Star Tours — The Adventures Continue ride.

A view of the star Tours entrance during the media preview of Star Wars Season of The Force at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 12, 2015. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Ahsoka, Andor and the Mandalorian — characters now embedded in the Star Wars universe thanks to their Disney+ series — will soon be part of Disneyland’s Star Tours — The Adventures Continue ride.

Even Grogu, popularly referred to as “Baby Yoda,” might make an appearance.

The popular characters will be added to the attraction April 5 as part of Disney’s effort to keep the Star Tours attraction “evolving alongside that expanding galaxy, far, far away,” Disney announced in a news release.

Disney had already teased some new additions to the attraction late last year, revealing that Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi knight who in the series “Ahsoka” battles a threat to the galaxy, would be included. The character is portrayed by Rosario Dawson in the Disney+ series.

Characters and locations from the “Star Wars” series “Andor” and “The Mandalorian” also will be featured in the attraction’s storylines, although Disney hasn’t shared specifics as to how.

“Urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin and Grogu may soon be part of your next Starspeeder flight,” Disney said in the statement.

With the new storylines, Disney announced, the attraction will have more than 250 possible storyline variations for visitors, such as a visit to the fictional planet Perdea, from the “Ahsoka” series.