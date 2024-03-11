52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
TV

Additional characters to be added to Disneyland’s Star Tours ride

By Salvador Hernandez Los Angeles Times
March 11, 2024 - 7:49 am
 
A view of the star Tours entrance during the media preview of Star Wars Season of The Force at ...
A view of the star Tours entrance during the media preview of Star Wars Season of The Force at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 12, 2015. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Ahsoka, Andor and the Mandalorian — characters now embedded in the Star Wars universe thanks to their Disney+ series — will soon be part of Disneyland’s Star Tours — The Adventures Continue ride.

Even Grogu, popularly referred to as “Baby Yoda,” might make an appearance.

The popular characters will be added to the attraction April 5 as part of Disney’s effort to keep the Star Tours attraction “evolving alongside that expanding galaxy, far, far away,” Disney announced in a news release.

Disney had already teased some new additions to the attraction late last year, revealing that Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi knight who in the series “Ahsoka” battles a threat to the galaxy, would be included. The character is portrayed by Rosario Dawson in the Disney+ series.

Characters and locations from the “Star Wars” series “Andor” and “The Mandalorian” also will be featured in the attraction’s storylines, although Disney hasn’t shared specifics as to how.

“Urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin and Grogu may soon be part of your next Starspeeder flight,” Disney said in the statement.

With the new storylines, Disney announced, the attraction will have more than 250 possible storyline variations for visitors, such as a visit to the fictional planet Perdea, from the “Ahsoka” series.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Emma Thomas, from left, Christopher Nolan, and Charles Roven pose in the press room with the aw ...
‘Oppenheimer’ lights up Academy Awards with top honors
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

Oppenheimer,” a biopic that became a billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowed best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

 
Sources: Feven Kay out at Fox5
By / RJ

Popular Las Vegas broadcaster Feven Kay is off the air at Fox5, according to multiple sources familiar with the station’s operations.

More stories
‘Oppenheimer’ lights up Academy Awards with top honors
‘Oppenheimer’ lights up Academy Awards with top honors
‘That electric jolt of Vegas’: Behind the scenes of the ‘CSI’ return to town
‘That electric jolt of Vegas’: Behind the scenes of the ‘CSI’ return to town
‘Road to the top’: Janet Uthman at Cox Communications reflects on career
‘Road to the top’: Janet Uthman at Cox Communications reflects on career
PHOTOS: Is Disneyland’s new Pixar Place Hotel worth $500 a night?
PHOTOS: Is Disneyland’s new Pixar Place Hotel worth $500 a night?
Hill: UNLV football already looking to exploit new NCAA rules
Hill: UNLV football already looking to exploit new NCAA rules
52 predictions for how Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl will play out
52 predictions for how Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl will play out