‘Baby Yoda’ is coming back to save us all from 2020

New episodes of the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” are returning to Disney+.

The Child appears in a scene from "The Mandalorian." (Disney+)

In one of the precious few signs that 2020 may not be a complete and utter hellscape, Baby Yoda is on his way back!

Yeah, we know. The breakout star of “The Mandalorian” is properly known as The Child. But the tiny green ball of wrinkles will always be Baby Yoda to us.

The subject of memes and coveted merchandise — even the face of a breakfast cereal — debuted in the inaugural season of the Disney+ series as a target of the titular bounty hunter. They’ll both return when Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” kicks off Oct. 30 on the streaming service.

“The Mandalorian” is nominated for 15 Emmys this year, including best dramatic series.

