Bill Cosby fallout spreads to TV academy’s Hall of Fame

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (Matt Slocum/AP)

LOS ANGELES — The TV academy said it is reviewing Bill Cosby’s inclusion in the academy’s Hall of Fame following his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Although the academy hasn’t decided whether he’ll remain in the Hall of Fame, Cosby’s name had previously been removed a list of Hall of Fame honorees on the academy’s website.

A bust of Cosby no longer will be part of a rotating Walk of Fame exhibit honoring TV heavyweights at the academy’s Los Angeles headquarters, an academy spokesman said.

Last week, jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. He awaits sentencing.