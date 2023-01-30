Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, dies at 75

She also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974.

FILE - Cindy Williams arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York on April 14, 2012. Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles at age 75, her family said Monday, Jan. 30. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

Cindy Williams, in red, and the cast of "Menopause the Musical" at Harrah's in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: (L-R) The cast of 'Laverne & Shirley' Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams, David L. Lander, and Michael McKean backstage at the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. The 2012 TV Land Awards airs on TV Land Sunday, April 29 at 9PM/8C. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup) via AP IMAGES

Actors from left, Henry Winkler, Penny Marshall, Ed Begley, Cindy Williams and Garry Marshall pose after Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams received their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2004. Penny Marshall and Williams starred together in the TV show "Laverne and Shirley." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said Monday.

Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974. She also appeared in Las Vegas in the cast of ”Menopause the Musical” at Harrah’s.

But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall’s more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and ’60s.

Marshall died in 2018.