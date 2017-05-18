ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
TV

CW to reboot ’80s prime-time soap ‘Dynasty’ this fall

The Associated Press
May 18, 2017 - 7:41 am
 

NEW YORK — “Dynasty” is returning to TV, nearly 30 years after the prime-time soap opera aired its last hair-pulling fight.

CW said Thursday that the reboot will be one of four new series joining the network’s schedule in the 2017-18 season.

The “Dynasty” remake will put a fresh twist on the show for a new generation of viewers, CW executives said.

Joan Collins and Linda Evans starred in the 1980s series as dueling divas.

The network is open to including original cast members but it’s up to the new show’s producers, CW president Mark Pedowitz said.

“Dynasty” will debut in the fall.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like