63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
TV

Downfall of MMA fighter ‘War Machine’ coming to TV

Jonathan Koppenhaver, aka War Machine, addreses the court before being sentenced to 36 years to ...
Jonathan Koppenhaver, aka War Machine, addreses the court before being sentenced to 36 years to life in prison at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple fe ...
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex- girlfriend, Christy Mack, stands at the end of his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Nicole Kidman arrive at the premiere of "Babygirl" on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at th ...
Nicole Kidman treasures piece of life-changing advice
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on Monday ...
No lie: ‘SNL’ sketch gives career boost to Strip headliner
Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in ...
O.J. Simpson, Lois Tarkanian among notable Nevadans who died in 2024
FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2025 - 2:19 pm
 

Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver will be one of the featured stories on “Dark Side of the Cage,” the upcoming MMA-based spinoff of the popular series that examines the tabloid-worthy underbelly of professional wrestling.

Koppenhaver, a former mixed martial artist, was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison on more than two dozen charges in 2017 stemming from a violent attack against his ex-girlfriend, Christine Mackinday, and a man he found in her Las Vegas apartment.

That episode is scheduled for March 12.

Other episodes will be dedicated to stories about Kimbo Slice, Japan’s PRIDE Fighting Championships and UFC greats Ronda Rousey, Nick Diaz, Diego Sanchez, Matt Hughes and Evan Tanner.

The series will include interviews with fighters Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Georges St-Pierre and Ken Shamrock.

“Dark Side of the Cage” premieres at 10 p.m. Jan. 8 on Vice TV.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nicole Kidman arrive at the premiere of "Babygirl" on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at th ...
Nicole Kidman treasures piece of life-changing advice
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“For me in my life, it’s still about discovering,” the 57-year-old actor says. “At every age, you don’t know what you don’t know.”

FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

She died in Los Angeles on Sunday of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative, Bill Veloric, told The Associated Press in an email.

Greg Gumbel, left, watches as Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun talks to Butler head coach Bra ...
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at 78
The Associated Press

Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster, has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by CBS on Friday. He was 78.

This undated photo shows David Murphey, star of the TV show "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. ...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star dies in Las Vegas at age 66
By Devon Forward AMG-Parade

David Murphey, one of the stars of the reality TV series “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” died at his Las Vegas home at age 66, his family said.

MORE STORIES