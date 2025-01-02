Downfall of MMA fighter ‘War Machine’ coming to TV

Jon Koppenhaver will be one of the featured stories on the new series “Dark Side of the Cage.”

Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex- girlfriend, Christy Mack, stands at the end of his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Jonathan Koppenhaver, aka War Machine, addreses the court before being sentenced to 36 years to life in prison at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver will be one of the featured stories on “Dark Side of the Cage,” the upcoming MMA-based spinoff of the popular series that examines the tabloid-worthy underbelly of professional wrestling.

Koppenhaver, a former mixed martial artist, was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison on more than two dozen charges in 2017 stemming from a violent attack against his ex-girlfriend, Christine Mackinday, and a man he found in her Las Vegas apartment.

That episode is scheduled for March 12.

Other episodes will be dedicated to stories about Kimbo Slice, Japan’s PRIDE Fighting Championships and UFC greats Ronda Rousey, Nick Diaz, Diego Sanchez, Matt Hughes and Evan Tanner.

The series will include interviews with fighters Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Georges St-Pierre and Ken Shamrock.

“Dark Side of the Cage” premieres at 10 p.m. Jan. 8 on Vice TV.