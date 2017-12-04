ad-fullscreen
Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose

The Associated Press
December 4, 2017 - 1:57 pm
 

DURHAM, N.C. — A Duke University journalism program has rescinded an award given to television host Charlie Rose in response to sexual harassment allegations.

The DeWitt Wallace Center for Media and Democracy announced Monday that it was taking back the award given annually to outstanding journalists who graduated from Duke. Rose received the Futrell Award in September 2000.

The center’s director, Bill Adair, said the action was unprecedented in the history of the award established in 1999.

A lawyer for Rose didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Rose was fired by CBS, and PBS cut ties with him after several women accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

Duke issued a statement saying it has no plans to rescind a separate honorary degree given to Rose in 2016.

