Explore ‘Star Trek’ starship Enterprise at Bally’s

Images showing several "Star Trek" characters from a Roddenberry Archive presentation at Creation Entertainment’s 56-Year Mission Las Vegas 2022 convention on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (OTOY Inc.)

What if you could explore the starship Enterprise as if you were on the set of the 1964 pilot of “Star Trek”?

Through immersive technology, now you can.

The Roddenberry Estate and OTOY Inc., a graphics company, are previewing life-sized recreations of the Enterprise at Creation Entertainment’s 56-Year Mission Las Vegas 2022, a “Star Trek” franchise convention being held at Bally’s Hotel and Casino now through Aug. 28.

The recreation experience, called “The Cage,” gives viewers a 360-degree view of the Enterprise bridge. Viewers can even sit in Captain Christopher Pike’s chair.

OTOY also unveiled scene recreations from early “Star Trek” TV and films with Yeoman Colt and Mr. Spock, played by actors Mahé Thaissa and Lawrence Selleck.

If you’re worried about authenticity, have no fear. “The Cage” set and recreation of the Enterprise bridge were overseen by “Star Trek” cast and crew members, including “Star Trek: The Encyclopedia” authors Denis and Mike Okuda and “Star Trek” visual effects artists Doug Drexler and Daren Dochterman.

A panel featuring Rod Roddenberry, president of Roddenberry Entertainment; Jules Urbach, founder and CEO of OTOY; Denise and Mike Okuda; and Daren Dochterman discussed the work on the Roddenberry Archive from the past year on Thursday.

Roddenberry spoke about preserving his father’s legacy for future generations.

“We started archiving materials from my father’s life over a decade ago hoping to preserve not just the iconic objects that made Star Trek such a successful franchise but more importantly the personal notes, internal documents, and never seen prototypes that fueled the various iterations of Star Trek.

“With new real time and holographic technologies it is getting more and more possible to immerse new generations who didn’t experience Star Trek first-hand into my father’s universe, and we are thrilled to push forward on this new frontier in collaboration with 3D graphics pioneer, OTOY.”

Urbach explained on the panel how OTOY has worked with the Roddenberry Estate on advancing Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future.

“Technological advances today in holographic imaging and real time graphics are making recreating his vision ever more possible and we are thrilled to work with the Roddenberry Estate to preserve Gene’s salient messages for humanity in the most authentic and open ways possible,” Urbach said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Tmflane on Twitter.