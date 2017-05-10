ad-fullscreen
TV

Fox orders comedy series set on flight to Las Vegas

By Christopher Lawrence Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 2:52 pm
 

Get ready for takeoff as yet another new TV series will be set — at least somewhat — in Las Vegas.

According to various industry publications, Fox has ordered “LA to Vegas” for the 2017-18 season. The series was formerly known as the less-keyboard-friendly “LA -> Vegas” and “LA > Vegas,” which just looks like “LA Is Greater Than Vegas.”

The comedy takes place each week on the same Friday night flight to McCarran International Airport and the Sunday return flight.

The series will star Dylan McDermott and Ed Weeks (“The Mindy Project”).

“Modern Family” co-creator Steven Levitan directed the pilot and will serve as an executive producer, alongside Will Ferrell and “The Big Short” Oscar nominee Adam McKay.

“LA to Vegas” would be the first Vegas-related network series since NBC’s “The Player” died a quick death in the fall of 2015.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
