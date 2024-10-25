How to watch UNLV’s football game against Boise State
One of the biggest games in UNLV football history takes place Friday when the Rebels host Boise State in a Mountain West game at Allegiant Stadium.
A record crowd is expected for the matchup that has College Football Playoff implications for both teams.
The Rebels (6-1, 2-0 Mountain West) are coming off a 33-25 victory at Oregon State that made them bowl eligible for the second straight season. UNLV hasn’t defeated the Broncos since 1976 and lost seven straight in the series, including last season’s Mountain West championship game.
No. 17 Boise State (5-1, 2-0) had a bye last week after a 28-7 win at Hawaii on Oct. 12. The Broncos are led by Ashton Jeanty, the nation’s leading rusher and frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy.
How to watch:
Who: Boise State at UNLV
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBSSN (Century Link 643, Cox 333, Dish 158, DirecTV 221)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Boise State -3½; total 64
