UNLV’s Barry Odom says Boise State star in a class by himself

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty leads the nation in rushing, averaging more than 200 yards a game for the Broncos, who will meet UNLV on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) hurdles Washington State defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) on a run in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 45-25. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) falls into the end zone on a 14 yard touchdown run against Washington State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 45-25. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against Washington State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 45-25. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs away from Utah State safety Malik McConico (21) on a 75-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. . (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries a hammer out of the tunnel before the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball for a 54-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

UNLV will attempt to do what no other team has done this season: stop or at least slow down Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty, the nation’s leading rusher and favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, will be fresh off a bye week when the 17th-ranked Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) face the Rebels (6-1, 2-0) on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in the conference matchup of the season.

UNLV coach Barry Odom struggled during his weekly news conference Monday to come up with the right adjectives to describe Jeanty, who has rushed for 1,248 yards, averaging 9.9 yards a carry, and scored 18 total touchdowns this season.

“He runs so hard,” Odom said. “He runs behind his pads. He’s got great vision. He’s got a good offensive line and tight ends that block for him. … He’s got great strength, body control, leverage. He’s tough, he’s fast, he’s quick, he’s strong.

“I don’t know descriptive words, if I’ve touched on even enough to give him the respect of how great of a player he is.”

If the 215-pound junior continues at his current pace, he could break Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders’ NCAA single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards, set in 1988.

Odom said he thinks Jeanty stands alone.

“I don’t think there are any comparisons. People have asked me that,” he said. “I can’t (come up with any). He’s unique, and they have a terrific scheme, and he’s one of the great players in college football.”

Defensive plan

Odom quipped at the assertion that the 5-foot-9-inch Jeanty might be difficult to locate on the field.

“I think you can locate him pretty easily. He’s going to be the guy that touches the ball all the time,” Odom said.

UNLV will emphasize being gap sound and swarming the ball, Odom said.

“We’ll have to get many hats on him,” he said. “You can go low, and he’s going to hurdle you. You can go high, and he’s going to run through you. So the best solution for that is to play great team defense, and if you can do those things and slow them down, that provides opportunities for your team to have success.”

Odom emphasized he didn’t want to “dance around” questions regarding the defensive plan for Jeanty, saying the game will require schematic diversity.

“I don’t know that you can live in one thing and have sustained success over four quarters,” Odom said. “There’s going to be times that they’re going to make some plays. We’ve got to eliminate the big play.”

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson returned the compliment, offering praise for UNLV star senior linebacker Jackson Woodard, who has 63 tackles this season.

Danielson applauded Woodard’s play-making and leadership as a team captain.

“I think the world of him,” Danielson said. “ I promise you after the game I’m going to go find him and say I do. I’m going to tell him that personally because I just love how he plays the game.”

Woodard kept it simple when evaluating Jeanty on Monday.

“He’s a really good player. He was last year. He is this year,” Woodard said. “We’re going to have to be our best to stop him, and we’re going to practice to be our best.”

When asked how to keep Jeanty from slipping out of tackles, Woodard was more concise.

“You got to wrap up. Run your feet,” Woodard said. “That’s about it.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X

Up next

Who: Boise State at UNLV

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -3; total 66